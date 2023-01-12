'Not Nervous!' Cowboys Say 'We're Dialed In' for Playoffs at Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys put their season on the line Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but receiver T.Y. Hilton says there are no nerves ahead of the game.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do battle on Monday night in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs at Raymond James Stadium. ... and Cowboys Nation seems a bit nervous about it all.

How about the Cowboys themselves?

​"We are focused, we dialed in and ready to go," T.Y. Hilton said.

After a 12-5 season for the Cowboys and an underwhelming 8-9 record for the Buccaneers, the two teams meet with their seasons on the line. Playoff football is high stakes, and everything is magnified, but the Cowboys insist they are not feeling the pressure here.

"No nervousness,'' Hilton said. "We got to give it everything we got in the classroom to the field and give us a chance to win."

No doubt, getting past Brady and the Buccaneers is one challenge. And what about the "Monday Night Football'' schedule challenge?

"For us we love it," Hilton said. "We get an extra day to prepare for them. So, we'll be ready ...''

That extra day has come at a helpful time, with a trio of players in line to return just in time for the win-or-go-home playoff game.

Center Tyler Biadasz, defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins, and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch are all practicing at The Star this week. ... giving Dallas three more reasons to not be "nervous'' about Monday.

