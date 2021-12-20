Trevon Diggs: 'We're The Best Defense'

Before the Cowboys can start talking playoffs, Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said they must get to 10 wins.

How about 10 interceptions for Trevon Diggs?

Check on both counts.

Double-figure victories and picks are now in the bag after the Cowboys and their star cornerback methodically dispatched the New York Giants 21-6 Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Style points weren’t the goal against the NFC East rival. It was about coming back to North Texas closer to a division title, while keeping pace with the NFC leaders.

The Cowboys (10-4) are all but assured of the former. They also continue to nip at the heels of the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals for the conference’s top seed.

Three consecutive wins put Dallas in that position. The latest at the Giants was fueled by an opportunistic defenses that caused four turnovers, including three interceptions.

That’s at least four takeaways in three straight games – the longest such streak for the franchise since 1994. Diggs is the first Cowboy since Everson Walls in 1981 with double-digit interceptions.

Diggs grabbed his league-leading 10th pick midway through the fourth quarter. (Walls holds the team record with 11.) Jourdan Lewis and Malik Hooker also had picks.

Dallas' 23 interceptions are the most in the NFL.

Those kind of stats prompted Diggs to make a haughty claim.

“We’re the best defense for sure,” he said.

The Cowboys are certainly in the conversation. Diggs and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, with his 11 sacks, are each in the discussion for Defensive Player of the Year. They’re the first teammates with at least 10 picks and sacks since Antonio Cromartie (10 INTs) and Shawne Merriman (12.5 sacks) did so for the San Diego Chargers in 2007.

“It’s amazing just to be on a team with a strong defense,” said DeMarcus Lawrence, who forced a fumble. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”

The Cowboys were never in danger of being upset, which made for stress-free afternoon. Dak Prescott has now beaten the Giants nine times in row.

That the defense had caused more turnovers than the offense had touchdowns (two) wasn’t lost on Prescott.

“I’ll let everyone know the defense is kicking our ass,” Prescott said. “But it’s the turnovers versus touchdowns and they obviously won this one.”

Dallas is down to three games left in the regular season, with the next two at AT&T Stadium. Up first is Washington, which lost to the Cowboys a week ago. A key seeding game follows against Arizona on Jan. 2 before closing things out at Philadelphia.

A 13-4 record is definitely on the table, which would give the Cowboys at least a shot at homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

It’s fine to dream. McCarthy said so.