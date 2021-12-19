Cowboys 21, Giants 6: My Top 10 Whitty Observations

On another successful Sunday following a blueprint based on defense, the Cowboys whipped the Giants and we have another 10 observations ...

Cowboys 21-6 at New York ... My 10 Whitty Observations ...

10. BEASTS OF THE EAST - As the popular bandwagon T-shirt proclaims, the Cowboys officially "Run the NFC East." After Sunday's cakewalk win make it 14-1 in their last 15 in the division with Dak Prescott at quarterback, including 4-0 this year by a combined 133-67.

It's a luxury to play teams like the Giants, who commit four turnovers and on 4th-and-1 give the ball to their 32-year-old journeyman quarterback (Mike Glennon) instead of their star running back with the $31 million contract (Saquon Barkley).

9. RED DAWN - If this Cowboys-Giants game felt a little less colorful, it was indeed. It was the first game between these teams without Jason Garrett on a sideline since 2006, spanning 29 meetings. Former head coach for the Cowboys and offensive coordinator for the Giants ... wonder who ol' red was rooting for?

8. TWO-MINUTE WARNING - When the Cowboys made two field goals in the final two minutes of the first half, it not only extended their lead to a comfortable 15-3 but also continued an almost unfathomable streak for the Giants. Adding Sunday's 6-0 deficit, New York has now been outscored in the final minutes of the first half this season by a whopping 65-0. One of the best ways to be a 4-10 team is to never ever score just before halftime.

7. FASHION ACCESSORY - Serious question: Why does Barkley have a mouthpiece? The Giants' running back never actually puts it in his mouth. The whit (supposed) safety accessory just constantly dangles from his facemask, like an air freshener swaying from a taxi's rearview mirror. Does he forget it? Or just think it's a cool fashion statement? Let's go with the latter.

6. SLUMP BUSTER? - Though the Cowboys' winning streak marches on, their offensive slump is far from over. In a game dominated by Dallas' defense that constantly created favorable field position, the offense could only muster 21 points (dented by two missed extra points). The Cowboys again struggled in the Red Zone and in the first half had drives of 10, 10 and 16 plays resulting in only a combined two field goals. Prescott only managed 217 yards passing - after 211 last week - and the offense was thwarted by inaccurate throws, untimely sacks and dropped passes.

The Cowboys are winning without their offense humming.

And Dak knows it.

5. PICKIN' AND GRINNIN' - Credit DeMarcus Lawrence with the assist, Jourdan Lewis with the interception and Dan Quinn with totally transforming a Cowboys' defense. In the first quarter Lawrence hit Giants' quarterback Mike Glennon's arm, causing a flutterball that was picked off by Lewis to set up Dallas' first touchdown. It was the Cowboys' league-leading 21st interception.

They had 10 all of last season. Safety Malik Hooker added No. 22 in the second half, followed by Trevon Diggs' 10th of the season, which is Dallas' No. 23.

Is this the best Dallas defense Lawrence has ever been a part of?

Hands down,'' Tank said.

4. JASON WITTEN 2.0 - Tony Romo had Jason Witten. And for his reliable tight end, Prescott has Dalton Schultz. He had eight catches for 67 yards against the Giants, including a 1-yard touchdown that pushed the lead to 21-6 late in the third quarter. Schultz, who now has a career-high five touchdowns, is suddenly one of Prescott's favorite targets and a player savvy enough to get out of bounds on a key catch that set up a field goal just before halftime.

And to think, at one point we thought of him as nothing more than a backup for star-bound Blake Jarwin.

3. CURIOUS CALLS - Cowboys didn't do a lot of things right in the first half, but they did rush for 109 yards. Given that domination, what was the game plan coming out in the third quarter? Curiously, they passed on 12 of their first 13 snaps. Does not compute. The Cowboys are now 9-0 when they rush for 100+ yards. Hinty hint hint.

2. SUPER STREAK - The Cowboys' defense has created four takeaways in three consecutive games for the first time since 1994. Suffice to say, if it keeps that up the Cowboys are legit contenders to win the Super Bowl. Even with their modest offensive output.

1. MOUNTAINS OUT OF MOLEHILLS - When your biggest complaint during a blowout win is "We gotta make our extra points!", you've had yourself a pretty comfortable Sunday. That said, at this point we trust kicker Greg Zuerlein from 55 as much as we do from 35. Missed PATs against the Giants don't hurt. Missed PATs in the playoffs can be fatal.