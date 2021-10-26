Cowboys Bye-Week Takes: Zeke & Pals

    • October 26, 2021
    Cowboys Bye-Week Takes: Ezekiel Elliott 'Sidekick' & Emerging Stars

    The Cowboys find themselves with a big lead in the East after just six games and firing on all cylinders. – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast
    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying their bye week, relaxing, healing, and resetting from what’s been a fun first six games of the schedule.

    The Cowboys are a Tom Brady last-minute drive and field goal away from being 6-0 right now, and there are several things to take note of and be thankful for.

    When was the last time we worried about Dak Prescott’s ankle? Maybe it was Week 1 against the Buccaneers or maybe you are a natural worrier, and you still think about it. Either way, Dak’s given us no reason to worry, showing he’s all the way back not just from the ankle injury, but also from the shoulder situation from training camp.

    Even with the mysterious calf injury suffered in the last play of the game-winning drive against the Patriots, we’ve seen there’s nothing to worry about, as reported on by our own Mike Fisher.

    We wondered in the off-season which Ezekiel Elliott would show up in 2021, the 2017 version of Zeke or the 2020 version that left us wondering if he had anything left. 

    ‘McClock’: Cowboys Coach on 'Analytics As Media Weapon'

    Mike McCarthy Responds To Criticism Of His Cowboys Game Management

    43 minutes ago
    Will NFL Suspend Cowboys' Kazee for Arrest?

    “It’s unfortunate,” Cowboys coach McCarthy says of Kazee's arrest. “We’re definitely aware of everything that went on. It’s a pending legal matter right now.''

    3 hours ago

    Wonder no more. 

    The old Zeke is back, and he’s better than ever. And alongside his ‘sidekick’ Tony Pollard, they may be the best 1-2 punch in any NFL backfield this season.

    Then there are the new stars emerging on this young roster. No, we’re not talking about the obvious choices like Micah Parsons or Trevon Diggs. There are others that have seemingly already made a name for themselves not just on the field, but in the locker room, too.

    What’s the state of the Cowboys through the bye week? Let’s discuss!

    Please join us daily for the Cowboys Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, DSPMediaOnline.com, or the Fish Report YouTube Channel. Find us at @CowboysDailyPod and @IndyCarTim. And ...

