    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys Blessed With 'Super' Schedule

    The NFC East leaders may not face another winning team until Thanksgiving
    Author:

    Dak Prescott has come back from his injuries, and regained MVP-caliber form.

    Dan Quinn has reincarnated the defense, spiked by Trevon Diggs.

    Also playing a vital role in what so far is a special season potentially headed for super, the Dallas Cowboys' schedule has cooperated - if not absolutely laid down.

    How perfectly are things lining up for the Cowboys? At 5-1 they have only beaten one team with a winning record (Los Angeles Chargers), and might go until Thanksgiving before facing another (Las Vegas Raiders). They are good, no doubt. But also reaping the benefits (third-place schedule) of last year being bad.

    Last February we diagnosed the Cowboys' 2021 as the NFL's third-easiest. And even before the season opener at Tampa Bay, we mapped out an inviting schedule that had them playing only winnable games from Labor Day to Thanksgiving.

    No image description

    9212DCAA-127D-4BDA-9DCC-4DDA43E3E674
    Play

    Cowboys Blessed With 'Super' Schedule

    The NFC East leaders may not face another winning team until Thanksgiving

    41 seconds ago
    trevon diggs caro
    Play

    Can ‘Deion-Like’ Diggs Climb NFL Interception Ladder?

    Everyone knows Trevon Diggs is on a tremendous interception pace. But do you know how high he must go to match some NFL greats?

    2 hours ago
    dak stars
    Play

    When Will Dak Return to Cowboys Practice?

    Prescott is not expected to participate in Monday's light practice as the team convenes, with his first workout likely scheduled for Wednesday.

    Oct 24, 2021

    Bottom line: The Cowboys are great partly because their schedule is so good.

    First and foremost, Dallas, which has never started a season 5-1 without making the playoffs, has the advantage of playing in an atrocious NFC East where the other three teams are 2-5. The Cowboys have games remaining against the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles and two with Washington.

    But otherwise, it's also smooth sailing.

    Until the holiday hosting of the 5-2 Raiders at AT&T Stadium  Nov. 25, the Cowboys play the 3-3 Minnesota Vikings, 3-4 Denver Broncos, 3-3 Atlanta Falcons and 3-4 Kansas City Chiefs. They could realistically be 9-1 on Thanksgiving with only one win over a team with a winning record on their resume.

    The only unlucky scheduling quirk: The Cowboys have to face the NFC West's third-place team from 2020 - the Arizona Cardinals.

    9212DCAA-127D-4BDA-9DCC-4DDA43E3E674
    News

    Cowboys Blessed With 'Super' Schedule

    41 seconds ago
    trevon diggs caro
    News

    Can ‘Deion-Like’ Diggs Climb NFL Interception Ladder?

    2 hours ago
    dak stars
    News

    When Will Dak Return to Cowboys Practice?

    Oct 24, 2021
    9212DCAA-127D-4BDA-9DCC-4DDA43E3E674
    News

    How Much is Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Fined Goodbye Wave at Patriots?

    Oct 24, 2021
    tmz
    News

    Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles 'Beef' Over NBA's Ben Simmons?

    Oct 23, 2021
    troy-aikman-dak-prescott-01102019-usnews-getty-ftr_ii3xesboxw21bw7w59fvlajj
    News

    Dak's QB Calf Injury? Aikman's 'Been There, Done That'

    Oct 23, 2021
    jerry jones phone
    News

    Cowboys Trade? Did Jerry 'Drop Huge Hint'?

    Oct 22, 2021
    dak pats calf
    News

    Patriots Legend Reviews Cowboys Win: 'Shameful'

    Oct 22, 2021