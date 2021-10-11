LISTEN: Are Cowboys Beast of NFC East?

Just five weeks into the season the 4-1 Cowboys already look like the best team in the NFC East, but will it last? – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

The Dallas Cowboys' offense is rolling. The same can be said of the defense. With all the injuries and uncertainty facing the other teams in the NFC East, the Cowboys already appear to the running away with the division.

If there are weaknesses on the Cowboys’ offense, they’d be hard to find. If defenses focus on stopping quarterback Dak Prescott by focusing on pass coverage, then they’ll have to deal with running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

If defenses stack the box to stop the run, then Prescott will pick them apart with targets like Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Dalton Schultz.

On Sunday against the division rival New York Giants, Dallas managed 515 total yards of offense and had it not gone just two-of-five in the red zone, the 44-20 score could’ve looked even more lopsided.

Elliott, who rushed for 110 yards on 21 carries and scored one touchdown, again looked unstoppable. He is doing all the things he failed to do in 2020 - and not fumbling - when he faced so much criticism. This season, he’s silencing his critics.

Pollard ran for 75 yards on 14 carries and looked every bit the part of a starting running back in the NFL. With that one-two punch on the ground, and the offensive line playing surprisingly well thus far, the ground game appears unstoppable.

Cowboys fans came into 2021 campaigning for Prescott to be the NFL Comeback Player of the Year, but now, five weeks in, the campaign has shifted to NFL MVP.

The New York Giants are now dealing with key injuries to quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, so who knows what their season will bring. The Washington Football Team is full of questions on both sides of the ball, with the defense failing to match last season’s dominance. The Philadelphia Eagles also have questions but seem to be winning games they shouldn’t, including Sunday’s 21-18 win over the faltering Carolina Panthers.

Is Dallas already crowning themselves NFC East champs? Let’s discuss!

