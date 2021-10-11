'Something Special': Are Cowboys 'Outclassing' the NFC East?

During this week's FOX telecast? Aikman says 4-1 Dallas “has the makings of doing something really special.”

ARLINGTON - Before Sunday, it was the esteemed opinion of none other than FOX analyst Troy Aikman that the Dallas Cowboys are in a different class than their Week 5 foe, the New York Giants.

"In my opinion,'' said Aikman, previewing the Sunday Week 5 game he would be working here at AT&T Stadium, "and I understand in the NFL anybody can beat anybody and all that — but (the Giants) aren’t in Dallas’ class. as far as I’m concerned.”

Cowboys 44, Giants 20 says Aikman was, and is correct.

And during this week's FOX telecast? Aikman said Dallas “has the makings of doing something really special.”

Part of that is math; The fact that Dallas is 4-1 and that that's twice as many wins as anyone else in the division has - forget the 1-4 Giants - says he's correct again.

The Giants came to Arlington in this NFC East rivalry game and got demolished in most every way, certainly in part because in-game injuries robbed them of their two most important players, running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion).

But Dallas is better, starting at the very top of the roster, a perch occupied by Dak Prescott, featured on this emotionally-fueled quarterback day as it is almost a year to the day from when in a game in this building and against this team, he sustained his gruesome season-ending ankle injury.

“I’m glad it’s over with,” said Prescott of the rehab process, which on Sunday caused him to seek out team trainer Britt Brown for a "thank-you'' hug. “I’m glad I’m past that. I think this was the final shovel to bury this thing.”

Added coach Mike McCarthy: “He’s so dang focused in everything he does. His disposition never changes, his attitude, his energy. I think it clearly was evident in how he finished the game, the numbers that he put up. I thought he played very well, particularly after those two (early-game) giveaways.”

But the Cowboys' volume of play-makers, on both sides of the ball, is what makes the "America's Team'' stuff and the "Super Bowl contender'' stuff about something more than hype.

READ MORE: Dak Is All-Time 'Best Leader,' Says Cowboys Legend Aikman

Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Dalton Schultz, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and for that matter, even offensive linemen Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, are play-makers. And so are Randy Gregory, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs - at least one standout play-maker at each defensive level.

“The amount of pressure that this (Dallas) offense puts on an opponent — because they are so explosive that there’s a lot of pressure for an opposing offense to feel that they’ve got to go do something every time they have the ball,” Aikman said coming in. “And if they don’t, they’re going to be down two scores. That’s going to be the challenge for the Giants.''

READ MORE: 'Balancing Act': Dallas' Dak & Ezekiel Exactly Right vs. NYG

Aikman’s remarks amounted to "bulletin-board material'' and inspiration to the Giants back in their Big Apple locker room; they were miffed.

But they weren't good enough to do anything about it. And maybe Philadelphia, which has already been manhandled by Dallas once, and Washington, with two upcoming dates on the schedule, won't be, either.

READ MORE: Cowboys 44, Giants 20: Top 10 Whitty Observations