FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have yet to craft a specific plan for how to register a social-justice gesture during the NFL’s pregame playing of the national anthem.

But newcomer veteran Dontari Poe has his intentions. And owner Jerry Jones has his response.

“We had a team meeting where (Jones) expressed a couple of feelings and he always told us he had an open door for us to talk to him at any time,” Poe said. “So I look forward to taking advantage of that and just getting in his ear and seeing how he’s feeling about it.”

And how is Jerry feeling?

”We will have to recognize what he’s trying to do and the way he’s trying to do it,'' Jones said on Tuesday. "And everyone is going to be sensitive to what it is we are about. Out there to ask the fans to follow us, to be attentive to us, and we are well aware of the issue and well aware of where Dallas Cowboys fans are on it.''

On August 13, during the Cowboys’ State of the Union press conference to open training camp, Jones said his keyword for how to handle the decision would be “grace.” Many are looking for specifics beyond that.

"All of that will be put in the hopper,'' Jerry told 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ.” “We will see how we handle it.''

Some Cowboys individuals have taken their own off-field stands, highlighted by QB Dak Prescott’s efforts.

Receiver Amari Cooper is among the veterans who believe that whatever the team does, it should be done as a team. It’s a fine thought, but it leads to a question: What if 100 different people have 100 different views on a non-football subject? While we’re all in favor of change in the form of equality, what impact does the fact that we might have different views on how to attain that have on winning a football game.

Said Ezekiel Elliott on Tuesday, also on The Fan: "I haven't decided (about an individual anthem action). But we're going to support all of our brothers, whatever we decide to do.''