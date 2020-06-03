Cowboys Dak Prescott Issues Statement, Pledges $1 Million To Fight Racism

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Wednesday responded to the death of George Floyd while in police custody by pledging $1 million "to improve our police training and address systemic racism throughout education and advocacy in our country.''

Prescott's full statement via Instagram:

"As a Black Multi-Racial American, I am disgusted and unsettled!

"I am as optimistic as they come! I try to understand and find the positive in every situation or aspect of my life.

"My MOM left me the word faith to live out for a reason. I believe in the good in each individual and this country as a whole! To be humble and to see every man and woman has the same takes humility and accountability.

"As our communities take action, protesting and fighting for the justice of George Floyd and every Black life, I am with you!

"I have viewed these protests and riots in our streets as a form of strength and attempt to show we as Black people have rights that aren’t being perceived equally as our counterparts.

"These riots have caused consternation and confusion in an already Crisis-driven world.

"BLACK LIVES MATTER!

"We must commit to hold ourselves in our communities accountable. We must teach one another about our differences. We must embrace the different colors, cultures and ways of life. To be multi-racial is beautiful and that is what this country is.

"To the men and women that police are streets,

"I have the upmost respect for those of you with a passion for protecting and serving your communities. When you choose to wear the badge of a police officer, you pledged to protect life and property through the enforcement of our laws and regulations. How can you claim to uphold the law when those within your own ranks don’t abide by it? You need to hold your own accountable. Even if you each of you are as guilty as the man who stood behind Derek Chauvin if you do not stand up against the systemic racism plaguing our police forces nationwide. Take action!

As long as cops continue to profile blacks as a threat, cops will continue to be perceived as untrustworthy.

You have to change yourself before you can ask anyone else to change.

"I do not believe in looting or that violence is the answer.

"I have personally struggled, along with our country, since the coronavirus pandemic began. Anxiety became something I had to understand and battle with as I search to find a purpose without the game of football around. I wanted to help, make a change, be a part of something that fixed the pandemic. During that search, I lost an idol, my brother.

"He and I share the same mission: Find a bigger purpose!

"As I process the passing of my brother, I have come to realize we are not given a voice to pronounce how much we matter.

"It is our obligation to tell our neighbor how much they matter to us and take a stand for the greater good of each other.

"I stand to make a change!

"I stand to see our country whole!

"I stand to make our country equal!

"I stand to help our streets and communities trust one another!

"I stand for black lives.

"I stand for love.

"I will take action and help I will take I will act alongside of all of you!

"We will clean our streets and our communities not only of the looting and violence, but most importantly the racism, racial-profiling and hate. I plan to take action and pledge $1 million to improve our police training and address systemic racism throughout education and advocacy in our country.

God bless

All love

Dak Prescott

FAITH