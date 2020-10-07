SI.com
Cowboys Practice Report: Gregory On-Field Work - 1st Time Since 2018 Playoffs

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Randy Gregory's long climb back into the NFL took another step on Wednesday when he was on the field and in uniform for the Dallas Cowboys here inside The Star.

Randy Gregory took part in practice for the first time since playing in the 2018 divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. He remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as he works back from his series of suspensions but the plan is he will return to game action when eligible, on Oct. 25 against Washington.

“I am in a good place,'' the long-suspended Dallas defensive end said recently, and too our eye part of that “good place” on Wednesday looked to be done added bulk to his usual slender frame.

From our media vantage point at Wednesday's workout, there was no indication that Gregory was anything but in shape as he wore his shorts and No. 94 jersey, helmet, pads and pants.

Additionally on Wednesday, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone) and cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) did some individual, and linebacker Sean Lee (groin) worked on the side in sweatpants. Tackle Cameron Erving (knee), corner Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and receiver Ventell Bryant (knee) did the same.

Eventually, he will be a part of a defensive line rotation that includes other headline-grabbing names ... most of them have so far under performed. 

Eventually, too, the 2015 second-round pick who has been suspended for 46 games and who has not played since 2018 will work to earn his new contract, which includes a lock-in commitment to 2021 (via a one-year extension) and a very-important-right-now bonus of $200,000 - very important because when players on on NFL suspension they do not collect paychecks.

That's all about to change now for Gregory; he is now eligible to collect a paycheck, having battled through the rules and red tape of league's sometimes unfortunate substance-abuse policy.

READ MORE: Profane Tank Lawrence Rips Cowboys Critics

READ MORE: What's Latest On Cowboys Ex David Irving NFL Reinstatement?

Dallas, prepping for a Sunday visit from the winless Giants, is just 1-3 under new coach Mike McCarthy; all is not well here. But on a sunny and breezy Wednesday here in the backyard at The Star, there was something good for Randy Gregory. He was allowed to come to work. He was allowed to practice football.

