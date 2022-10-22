Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'Lucky' To Be Playing vs. Lions in Return?

Dak Prescott is back, and while he's not necessarily looking for a "cushy place to land'' - this is, after all, the NFL - he may find one in the Detroit Lions.

The franchise quarterback has missed the last five games due to a thumb injury. After completing practice throughout the week, QB1 is starting. ...

Against what might be called Defense32. Or so.

If there was a team in mind to "ease" Dak back into action, then Sunday's opponents are likely everyone's first choice. Having given up no less than 27 points in each game, Dallas figures to score points on this Lions defense. ... even if Dak enters with some level of rust.

Yes, "rust.'' Not "grip'' or "injury'' or anything else that's been mentioned during his ramp-up. When the Cowboys talk about "rhythm and timing,'' they are talking about rust. Nothing else.

"I'm healthy, it feels good,'' Dak said. "The ball is comfortable in my hand and the grip is great. ... I'm just focusing on this game plan.''

And for all of the attention that Prescott's return is garnering, linebacker Micah Parsons is making sure the Lions are not taken lightly ...

"We just emphasize 'Shark Week,'' he said of his 4-2 Cowboys. "No matter what's out there, you're going to beat them up. That's what we are emphasizing this week.''

That attitude on defense, coupled with an understanding of the weaknesses of the 1-4 Lions, all seems like a perfect tonic. Dak is returning, along with all the positive emotions that come with it. And a defense that got it handed to them last Sunday in Philadelphia will want to make a statement.

The Cowboys are 6.5-point favorites ... relatively "cushy'' enough, all things considered.

