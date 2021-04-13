HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: A Top NFL MVP Candidate?

Dak Prescott is an 18/1 favorite to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award for this upcoming season
Author:
Publish date:

FRISCO - Expectations are high for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 - what else is new? And expectations are also high individually for quarterback Dak Prescott, who is an 18/1 favorite to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award for this upcoming season, according to BetOnline.

That's the seventh-best odds among all players, a list topped by fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (5/1), Aaron Rodgers (9/1) and Josh Allen 10/1.

READ MORE: Kiper Mocks A Trade Between Cowboys and Patriots

The Cowboys perennially view themselves as contenders and now have the added power of a long-term contract with quarterback Prescott, a headliner this offseason with his new four-year, $160 million deal.

2021-22 MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes 5/1

Aaron Rodgers 9/1

Josh Allen 10/1

Lamar Jackson 14/1

Matthew Stafford 14/1

Kyler Murray 16/1

Tom Brady 16/1

Dak Prescott 18/1

Deshaun Watson 22/1

Justin Herbert 22/1

Russell Wilson 22/1

Carson Wentz 25/1

Baker Mayfield 33/1

Joe Burrow 33/1

Ryan Tannehill 33/1

Derek Carr 40/1

Derrick Henry 40/1

Jalen Hurts 40/1

Matt Ryan 40/1

Cam Newton 50/1

Christian McCaffrey 50/1

Jameis Winston 50/1

Alvin Kamara 66/1

Ben Roethlisberger 66/1

Kirk Cousins 66/1

Trevor Lawrence 66/1

Tua Tagovailoa 66/1

Dalvin Cook 80/1

Daniel Jones 80/1

Jared Goff 80/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 80/1

Zach Wilson 80/1

Andy Dalton 100/1

Davante Adams 100/1

DeAndre Hopkins 100/1

Drew Lock 100/1

Ryan Fitzpatrick 100/1

Sam Darnold 100/1

Taysom Hill 100/1

Travis Kelce 100/1

Tyreek Hill 100/1

Justin Fields 150/1

Mac Jones 150/1

Stefon Diggs 150/1

Teddy Bridgewater 150/1

Trey Lance 150/1

READ MORE: Florida's Pitts to Dallas? Cowboys' Jones Talking to TE

95407970-5652-401C-A4DB-40AF864958E6
News

Bouye & Butler Both Wanted To Sign With Cowboys - What Happened?

0AF08F67-6F79-4593-91C3-DD3B294AF488
News

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: A Top NFL MVP Candidate?

USATSI_15742356
News

Cowboys Trade With Patriots, QB Fields Targeted In Kiper NFL Draft

NFL
News

NFL Draft Tracker: Cowboys Fall Back for Fields, But Not What You Expect

mcc head
Podcasts

What If THIS Is Cowboys’ ‘Unfixable’ Problem?

zeke fumble
News

Zeke Fumbles? Emmitt Has Cowboys Solution

pitts jerry
News

Kyle Pitts to Dallas? Cowboys Jones Talking to Gator TE

USATSI_15373885
News

Former Cowboy Marcus Spears on Kyle Pitts: "I Hope to God He Isn’t There"