Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: A Top NFL MVP Candidate?

Dak Prescott is an 18/1 favorite to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award for this upcoming season

FRISCO - Expectations are high for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 - what else is new? And expectations are also high individually for quarterback Dak Prescott, who is an 18/1 favorite to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award for this upcoming season, according to BetOnline.

That's the seventh-best odds among all players, a list topped by fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (5/1), Aaron Rodgers (9/1) and Josh Allen 10/1.

READ MORE: Kiper Mocks A Trade Between Cowboys and Patriots

The Cowboys perennially view themselves as contenders and now have the added power of a long-term contract with quarterback Prescott, a headliner this offseason with his new four-year, $160 million deal.

2021-22 MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes 5/1

Aaron Rodgers 9/1

Josh Allen 10/1

Lamar Jackson 14/1

Matthew Stafford 14/1

Kyler Murray 16/1

Tom Brady 16/1

Dak Prescott 18/1

Deshaun Watson 22/1

Justin Herbert 22/1

Russell Wilson 22/1

Carson Wentz 25/1

Baker Mayfield 33/1

Joe Burrow 33/1

Ryan Tannehill 33/1

Derek Carr 40/1

Derrick Henry 40/1

Jalen Hurts 40/1

Matt Ryan 40/1

Cam Newton 50/1

Christian McCaffrey 50/1

Jameis Winston 50/1

Alvin Kamara 66/1

Ben Roethlisberger 66/1

Kirk Cousins 66/1

Trevor Lawrence 66/1

Tua Tagovailoa 66/1

Dalvin Cook 80/1

Daniel Jones 80/1

Jared Goff 80/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 80/1

Zach Wilson 80/1

Andy Dalton 100/1

Davante Adams 100/1

DeAndre Hopkins 100/1

Drew Lock 100/1

Ryan Fitzpatrick 100/1

Sam Darnold 100/1

Taysom Hill 100/1

Travis Kelce 100/1

Tyreek Hill 100/1

Justin Fields 150/1

Mac Jones 150/1

Stefon Diggs 150/1

Teddy Bridgewater 150/1

Trey Lance 150/1

READ MORE: Florida's Pitts to Dallas? Cowboys' Jones Talking to TE