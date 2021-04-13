Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: A Top NFL MVP Candidate?
FRISCO - Expectations are high for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 - what else is new? And expectations are also high individually for quarterback Dak Prescott, who is an 18/1 favorite to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award for this upcoming season, according to BetOnline.
That's the seventh-best odds among all players, a list topped by fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (5/1), Aaron Rodgers (9/1) and Josh Allen 10/1.
The Cowboys perennially view themselves as contenders and now have the added power of a long-term contract with quarterback Prescott, a headliner this offseason with his new four-year, $160 million deal.
2021-22 MVP Odds
Patrick Mahomes 5/1
Aaron Rodgers 9/1
Josh Allen 10/1
Lamar Jackson 14/1
Matthew Stafford 14/1
Kyler Murray 16/1
Tom Brady 16/1
Dak Prescott 18/1
Deshaun Watson 22/1
Justin Herbert 22/1
Russell Wilson 22/1
Carson Wentz 25/1
Baker Mayfield 33/1
Joe Burrow 33/1
Ryan Tannehill 33/1
Derek Carr 40/1
Derrick Henry 40/1
Jalen Hurts 40/1
Matt Ryan 40/1
Cam Newton 50/1
Christian McCaffrey 50/1
Jameis Winston 50/1
Alvin Kamara 66/1
Ben Roethlisberger 66/1
Kirk Cousins 66/1
Trevor Lawrence 66/1
Tua Tagovailoa 66/1
Dalvin Cook 80/1
Daniel Jones 80/1
Jared Goff 80/1
Jimmy Garoppolo 80/1
Zach Wilson 80/1
Andy Dalton 100/1
Davante Adams 100/1
DeAndre Hopkins 100/1
Drew Lock 100/1
Ryan Fitzpatrick 100/1
Sam Darnold 100/1
Taysom Hill 100/1
Travis Kelce 100/1
Tyreek Hill 100/1
Justin Fields 150/1
Mac Jones 150/1
Stefon Diggs 150/1
Teddy Bridgewater 150/1
Trey Lance 150/1
