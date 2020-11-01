SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Dalton Out; Washington's Bostic Fined For Dirty Hit

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic was fined $12,000 by the National Football League after his helmet to helmet hit that knocked out QB Andy Dalton in last Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys, 25-3.

Bostic was immediately ejected from the game.

READ MORE: Bostic Hits Dalton, Landon Collins Also Knocked Out

Dalton missed the rest of the game last week and has been ruled out for Sunday Night Football against the Eagles, per SI.com's Mike Fisher. Rookie Ben DiNucci will start for a Dallas team that earlier lost Dak Prescott for the season.

READ MORE: Cowboys Moves: QB Out, Two Starters Return Vs. Eagles

Bostic, does not have an extensive history of illegal hits, one reason he may have avoided a suspension from the league.

“When I talked to him, I said I thought it was a dumb penalty," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said this week. "To me, you know the quarterbacks are protected. You can’t hit them high any time. You can’t hit them in the head any time. I didn’t think that was smart on his part. I was frustrated we gave up a conversion there on third down and they got to continue to drive. It was something that we had him down. Just touch him and move on.''

From Bostic's perspective, via Del Rio, "He thought the guy didn’t slide soon enough. That’s what he said to me. There are bang-bang plays that happen like that. I think we have to be better there. Anyway, we move on. But there was no malicious intent or anything like that from Jon. Jon’s a good human being and a good player for us. It was just one of those deals. He hit him where you can’t hit him and he got flagged accordingly.”

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Cowboys Turning Down Offers for Aldon Smith

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Dallas Cowboys Turning Down Offers for Aldon Smith

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Moves: QB Out, But Two Starters Return for Game Vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys Moves: QB Out, But Two Starters Return for Game Vs. Eagles

Mike Fisher

How to Watch: Cowboys at Eagles - A 'Contenders' Train Wreck'

The Dallas Cowboys are in for another tough test this week, when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the NFC East Rival Eagles on Sunday Night Football

Matt Galatzan

Trade Alert: Dallas Cowboys Acquire D-Lineman From Houston Texans

Trade Alert: Dallas Cowboys Acquire D-Lineman From Houston Texans

Anthony Wood

Locked On Cowboys: Advice To DiNucci From Dak (and From Us)

Locked On Cowboys: Advice To DiNucci From Dak (and From Us) As Dallas Faces Philly

Mike Fisher

Would A Cowboys Trade For Saints QB Jameis Winston Work?

Would A Dallas Cowboys Trade For Saints QB Jameis Winston Work?

Mike Fisher

Blitzcast: Cowboys’ Worst Performers - Ever?

Blitzcast: Are We Watching the Dallas Cowboys’ Worst Performers - Ever?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Are Lone NFL Team Yet To Cover: Eagles Betting Odds

Sunday marks the biggest spread for a Cowboys vs. Eagles game since 2018.

BriAmaranthus

Whitt's End: Cowboys Screwed Themselves, Free Agency Edition

Whitt's End: How Badly Did the Cowboys Botch Free Agency? Plus Emmitt's Record, DiNucci's Chances And Dallas' Limp Toward Losersville

Richie Whitt

God & Jesus Make Appearances At Cowboys HQ

God & Jesus Make Appearances At Dallas Cowboys HQ

Mike Fisher