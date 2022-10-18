Cowboys Jerry Jones Optimistic on Dak Prescott Return; Playing vs. Lions?

Dak is (all but) back.

After missing five games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand suffered late in the Week 1 loss on Sept. 11, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is trending toward a return to the field Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the Detroit Lions.

Prescott said after last Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia that he plans to return in Week 7.

And on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning, owner Jerry Jones confirmed that the team expects to have its star back.

"He looks good," Jones said. "He looks ready to go."

Prescott expects to receive final medical clearance before a full-participation practice Wednesday at The Star in Frisco.

The Cowboys more than survived without Prescott, with backup Cooper Rush leading them to a 4-1 record despite the loss to the NFC East-leading Eagles. Jones, in fact, said he was buoyed by Dallas' second-half rally which pulled it within three points in the fourth quarter despite digging a 20-0 hole thanks to 10 penalties and three turnovers.

"We should be encouraged," he said. "We can beat them.”

But before that Christmas Eve rematch in Arlington, the Cowboys must navigate the NFC North. Starting with the Lions Sunday, they won't play a team outside that division until Thanksgiving.

It appears that stretch will get underway with Prescott, who led the Cowboys to the highest-scoring offense in 2021.

"He’s determined to (play Sunday)," Jones said. "From my perspective I think he’s going to get there. As far as strength, spin, zip ... he has the whole repertoire of throwing the football."

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!