Cowboys BREAKING: Dak Prescott Gets ‘Medical Clearance’ to Return from Injury - ‘That’s My Plan!’

“We can keep it rolling. It’s good being 4-2,'' says Dak Prescott after watching a loss to the Eagles while hoping to return for the Cowboys this week against the Lions. We’re in a good position, and we control everything in front of us.”
As the Dallas Cowboys tried to collect themselves in the losing locker room at The Linc in Philadelphia, they were surely buoyed by the thought that they'd built a 4-2 record to start the year even without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott ... and that Dak is close to returning.

How close? This upcoming week against the Detroit Lions?

“That’s my plan,” Prescott said as he exited the locker room late Sunday night. “Obviously got to see the doctor, but yeah, that’s kind of my plan.”

And, on Monday back at The Star? Coach Mike McCarthy announced that the team’s medical staff is giving “medical clearance” (on either Monday or Tuesday) to Prescott to return.

It is important to note that "medical clearance'' is not a guarantee that Prescott's "plan'' will automatically occur. There are still thresholds to be crossed. But the signs are all positive.

The Cowboys lost to the Eagles, the NFL’s only undefeated team, by a 26-17 score that was largely determined by turnovers. Dak's temp replacement Cooper Rush had been almost error-free in contributing to four straight wins, but here, his three interceptions proved poisonous.

“I think (they) were obviously the deciding factor,” Rush said. "You can’t have those.” 

But Dallas does have Prescott, who's ramp-up from post-Week 1 thumb surgery included a pregame workout in Philly featuring threw about 50 passes during a 20-minute session.

How did it go?

No image description

“I thought Dak took the next step,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “It was what we’re looking for. ... We wanted to push it to 50 throws ... I thought clearly he took the next step, so we’ll get him in there (Monday) see where we are, and hopefully have a plan for him Thursday.”

The late-night Sunday game means a "full week of work'' - McCarthy's preference for the returning QB - begins Thursday. It is Prescott's hope to do everything this week to be more than the "limited'' and "questionable'' and "DNP'' labels that chased him going into the Eagles game.

And again, all things considered, 4-2 is an accomplishment to build on.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed I couldn’t be with the guys the past five weeks I guess, but I’m excited to move forward and happy as hell with the position that we’re in,” Prescott said. “We can keep it rolling. It’s good being 4-2. ...

"We’re in a good position, and we control everything in front of us.”

