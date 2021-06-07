How Many Cowboys Rank In NFL's Top 100?

The Dallas Cowboys have some of the highest-paid players in the NFL at their positions. But are they ranked in the Top 100?

The NFL is full of talent. And the debate about “who's better than who” is constant, and a favorite among fans.

About this time each year is when all the 'Top 100' lists start to appear, and all those so-called experts attempt to justify their rankings. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has revealed his list for 2021. Is that list favorable to the Cowboys?

READ MORE: Happy Tyron Smith News For The Cowboys?

Four players from the Cowboys are included on that list, with another two on the 'Just Missed' list.

Out of those four, three are in the Top-50. Here they are, with Pete's commentary:

18. Zack Martin - He remains a top-level offensive lineman, who excels in the run game and in pass protection. He was the lone bright spot on an injury-plagued Dallas line last year.

42. Demarcus Lawrence - He hasn't had double-digit sacks in either of the past two seasons -- getting 6.5 last season -- but he remains a player who does get a lot of pressure. He's still playing at a high level, even inf the sack numbers might now show it.

50. Dak Prescott - His season-ending ankle injury last season sent the Cowboys into a tailspin. He signed a big, new contract this offseason, which will put more pressure on him, but he seems more than up to it.

57. Ezekiel Elliott - Elliott is coming off a disappointing 2020 season that saw him rush for career lows in yards (979) and average (4.0). The line was banged up in front of him, but this is a big prove-it year for Elliott coming up in 2021.

Tyron Smith and Amari Cooper were mentioned on the 'Just Missed' list, indicating they garnered some consideration.

READ MORE: Zeke Is 'Fast & Crisp' At OTAs, Says Cowboys' Kellen Moore

Are there noticeable snubs? Certainly, an argument could be made for CeeDee Lamb, although as a rookie last season, one would understand the lack of national attention.

Seeing four members of the Cowboys make Prisco's list of the Top 100 NFL Players of 2021 is a nice compliment, even if some fan favorites didn't make the cut. Hopefully, 2021 is good to the Cowboys, and even more are noticed for the list in 2022.