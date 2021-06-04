Happy Tyron Smith News For Cowboys?

Tryon Smith was just one of many injuries to what seemed like a cursed Dallas Cowboys team in 2020. He left the field during an unlikely Week 2 win against the Atlanta Falcons and never returned.

He opted to have season-ending surgery on his neck, which along with his back, had been troubling him since 2016. Now that the procedure is complete, and training camp is right around the corner, which version of Smith will we see on the field?

If Smith remains healthy for at least most of 2021, there's a good chance we see the Tyron Smith of old. He still has the potential and skill to be a top-five offensive tackle in the NFL.

If he does not remain healthy? Well, then the Cowboys will have more problems than just replacing an injured left offensive tackle on their hands. They'll be worried about keeping Dak Prescott, their new $160 million investment at quarterback, healthy, too.

