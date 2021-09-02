Cowboys Rookie CB Kelvin Joseph Gets Injury News

Is this a setback for Joseph? The Cowboys made him a prioritized addition as they dumped resources into fixing the defense.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys escaped their NFL preseason-finale loss on Sunday afternoon to the Jacksonville Jaguars with but one injury issue - an issue that Kelvin Joseph himself was labeling "minor.''

Unfortunately, Joseph, the rookie second-round cornerback, isn't allowed to "play doctor'' around here - as self-effacing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will tell you, that's Jerry's job - but we were going to work on the assumption, before cutdown decisions came by Tuesday afternoon, as mandated by the NFL, that Dallas' roster isn't impacted too greatly by injury woes.

And we suppose, with patience, that will turn out to be correct.

But for now? Joseph joins promising defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and four others who will begin their seasons on IR.

Gallimore is recovering from a dislocated elbow, while Joseph suffered a groin injury during that preseason finale last week. Both are expected to return this season, as soon as after three weeks on the IR list.

Dallas also placed tackle Josh Ball, wide receiver Malik Turner and tight end Sean McKeon on IR. This shuffle will free up roster spots for a few players coming off the team’s COVID-19 list. CeeDee Lamb, safety Damontae Kazee and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins are coming off the protocol list Thursday.

Is this a setback for Joseph? The Cowboys made him a prioritized addition as they dumped resources into fixing the defense. Dallas picked Joseph 44th overall, and early on hoped the 20-year-old Kentucky might push way into the Cowboys’ starting lineup. That never happened, and now comes the injury.

So, a "setback''? Let's agree to use Kelvin Joseph own word, and call it "minor.''

