Cowboys Rookie Parsons Reveals His ‘Linebacker Trifecta’

On his way to his “linebacker trifecta,” Micah Parsons is building something else.

FRISCO - Micah Parsons is trying to move fast while taking it slow, all the while mindful of a goal:

“The trifecta,” the Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker calls it.

"It's one thing to cover, and one thing to tackle,” he said during this week’s OTAs at The Star, “but if you can do the trifecta and do all three – cover, tackle and blitz and get pressure – then that's what makes you a good ballplayer.”

Parsons put on display some of those very skills during the Thursday workout. He recorded a high-leaping interception (and what could’ve been a pick-six return) and he also registered what would’ve been a sack.

He did so while playing multiple roles, in part because the team wants him to develop into the starting middle linebacker, and also because they believe he can be of help outside and as an edge rusher.

“Right now I’m just trying to play everything, even though I don’t know everything, just so I can find a way to get on the field," he said.

There is near certainty that the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft out of Penn State will, at 6-3 and 243 pounds but with running back speed will immediately be able to handle the physical aspects of these jobs.

The mental part? While the Cowboys don’t want to overload any rookie with extra homework, Parsons - even with the presence of veteran teammates Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch - has been working at making the calls for the new coordinator Dan Quinn’s defense.

"There's a lot more checks and a lot more play calls here than I had before,” Parsons said. “I would still say I'm like 50-50 right now. I've got a base, and I'm just building off the base.”

"I'm building that confidence, and I think I'm starting to get the older guys' attention and their belief in me," he said. "So once I get their belief and keep building up my own confidence, I think the sky is the limit for myself and this team."