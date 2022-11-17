The Dallas Cowboys' 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday was tough to stomach. After being up 14 points in the fourth quarter, Aaron Rodgers did his thing as he forced overtime, and then set up the game-winning field goal. He proved again that he is the Cowboys kryptonite.

After watching the film on Sunday's loss, rookie linebacker Sam Williams came to a simple conclusion about what happened at Lambeau Field.

"Watching the film, we screwed ourselves, to be honest," Williams said. "There's some things we got to improve on. It's going to get better."

Leading by two scores entering the fourth quarter, Dallas was in good shape to give Mike McCarthy a perfect reunion gift but a scoreless last quarter, coupled with two Green Bay touchdowns, saw the home side tie the game. They would go on to win in overtime.

For Williams, the biggest reason for the shock loss was down to simple communication.

"Communication, I'd say," Williams said on the reason for the loss to Green Bay. "Communication is the biggest part we have to get better at."

Prior to Sunday's epic collapse, the Cowboys were 195-0 when leading by at least 14 points entering the fourth quarter. Aaron Rodgers as he does, made sure to be the exception.

While many are down over the loss, as it was a perfect chance for the Cowboys to make a statement, Williams insists he has faith in his team to turn around the defensive difficulties plaguing them.

"We gonna get it right,'' he said. "I have faith in us."

That "faith" will be tested when the Cowboys face the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

