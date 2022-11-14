'Most Epic Cowboys Collapse EVER!' - Here's Why; Packers 31-28 in OT - Live Game Log

The Dallas Cowboys traveled north to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Lambeau Field in Week 10 to take on the Packers on Sunday. ... and it didn't end well.

In fact, it "ended'' in a way that, by the numbers, makes it literally the most epic collapse in the history of the Cowboys franchise.

How so?

Entering this game, the Cowboys were 195-0 all-time (playoffs included) when leading by 14 points through three quarters.

Yup ... this is the first time EVER that Dallas has lost a lead like this. EVER.

We go through the chronology to get you there below ...

It's Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's return to his former home, where he coached the Packers from 2006-2018, and won Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 NFL season. He'll also return to the street that bears his name outside Lambeau Field, McCarthy Way.

And what does Aaron Rodgers think of the reunion with his old "frienemy''?

“Mike is Pittsburgh toughness and grit on the outside and a big soft teddy bear on the inside,'' Rodgers said. "I think that’s a great combination to have.”

Sunday will mark the first time McCarthy has faced Rodgers and his former squad as Green Bay is the only team he hasn't faced in his time with the Cowboys.

It's the first road game of the season for Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, who was injured in Week 1 and missed five games. Since entering the league in 2016, Prescott is 24-18 on the road with 12 game-winning drives, second in the league during that span.

The Packers are mired in a five-game losing streak. Last week, quarterback Rodgers matched a career-high three interceptions against the Lions, with two of them in the red zone in goal-to-goal situations.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is slated to return after missing one game with a knee sprain. That game saw backup Tony Pollard run for 131 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears, sparking a bit of a running back controversy among media and fans.

Dallas hopes to break a Packers winning trend of late, where Green Bay has beaten the Cowboys in eight of the last nine meetings, including two playoff victories.

FIRST QUARTER: Cowboys 0, Packers 0

Dallas takes the ball first and is held to a three-and-out by the Packers' defense to begin the game.

MISSED FIELD GOAL PACKERS: The Packers are moving the ball on the ground to start their first possession today, but the drive stalls at the DAL 36 where Mason Crosby misses a 54-yard field goal.

But all the Cowboys can manage is another three-and-out and the Anger punt goes 37 yards to the GB 17.

The Packers are finding success on the ground again with more than 60 yards rushing already in the first quarter.

On 4th and 5 from the DAL 43 O'Donnell punts 42 yards to the DAL six, and Turpin returned the kick to the DAL 24.

Dallas finds some offensive legs with Tony Pollard running the ball successfully and Dak Prescott finding CeeDee Lamb open downfield as the first quarter expires.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Packers 14, Cowboys 14

Dallas has extended the drive to 15 plays now with a short first-down pass to Lamb to the GB eight yard line.

Michael Gallup is injured on the play.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott finds Lamb in the end zone for a three-yard touchdown pass. The Maher extra point is good for a 7-0 Cowboys lead. The scoring drive goes 83 yards in 17 plays and took 8:21 off the clock.

The Packers take the ball from their own 20.

FUMBLE RECOVERY COWBOYS: Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Demarcus Lawrence at the GB 17 and fumbles the ball. It's recovered by Jayron Kearse at the GB 10.

INTERCEPTION PACKERS: Prescott threw across the middle for Schultz, but it's intercepted by R. Ford at the goal line and returned to the GB 33.

TOUCHDOWN PACKERS: Rodgers passes deep right side for Christian Watson for 58 yards to the end zone for the touchdown. The Crosby extra point is good for a 7-7 tie. The scoring drive goes 67 yards in three plays and took 2:03 off the clock.

Dallas takes over at the 25 after the kick and moves the ball to the 42 yard line.

INTERCEPTION PACKERS: Prescott throws deep down the middle for Lamb who rounds off his route and it's intercepted by R. Ford at the GB 42 and returned to the DAL 24.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

TOUCHDOWN PACKERS: Aaron Jones runs up the middle for 12 yards and a touchdown. The extra point is good for a 14-7 Packers lead with 1:42 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 24 yards in three plays after the interception and took 38 seconds off the clock.

Dallas takes over at its own 19 after the kick.

Prescott hits Lamb at the DAL 40 on first down, then hits Lamb again for nine more yards.

Pollard runs up the middle for five yards then Prescott finds Gallup for 23 yards to the GB five yard line.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott hits Schultz for five yards and a touchdown to tie the game at 14 just before the half. The extra point is good with eight seconds left in the second quarter. The scoring drive went 66 yards in eight plays and took 1:34 off the clock.

END OF HALF

THIRD QUARTER: Cowboys 28, Packers 14

Green Bay starts the half with the ball at the GB 30 and can get no further than the 47 as O'Donnell punts to the DAL five yard line.

Dallas returns the favor with a three-and-out of its own.

FUMBLE RECOVERY COWBOYS: Anger punts 55 yards to the GB 33 and Goodwin fumbles the ball. It's recovered by McKeon at the GB 45.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Pollard rushes up the middle for 13 yards and a touchdown. The Maher extra point is good for a 21-14 Cowboys lead with 7:14 left in the third quarter.

Green Bay goes three-and-out and punts to the Dallas 28.

Davis runs for five yards then 17 yards as the Cowboys continue to pound the ball inside, then Prescott finds Schultz for 12 yards.

On 3rd and 9, Prescott hit Lamb for 14 yards.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Lamb catches a 35-yard touchdown pass from Prescott for a 28-14 Cowboys lead with 2:47 left in the third quarter. The scoring drive goes 86 yards in seven plays and took 2:47 off the clock.

Green Bay takes over at its own 24.

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER: Cowboys 28, Packers 28

TOUCHDOWN PACKERS: On 4th and 7 from the DAL 39, Rodgers finds Christian Watson across the middle for a touchdown. The extra point is good for a 28-21 Cowboys lead.

Dallas takes over from its own 12 and the Packers' defense holds at the DAL 37 and the Cowboys are forced to punt with 8:57 left in the game.

The Anger punt goes 58 yards to the GB six yard line.

The Packers are imposing their will on the Cowboys' defensive front with the ground game.

TOUCHDOWN PACKERS: Rodgers hits Watson across the middle for seven yards and the touchdown with 2:29 left in the game. The scoring drive goes 89 yards in 10 plays and took 6:28 off the clock.

Dallas takes over from its own 25 and goes three-and-out as it can't sustain a drive for a potential game-winning score.

The Anger punts to the GB 33 with 1:38 left in the game.

The Dallas defense holds Green Bay to a three-and-out and the punt goes to the Dallas 19 with nine seconds to go.

END OF REGULATION

OVERTIME: Cowboys 28, Packers 28

Dallas will possess the ball first from its own 25 yard line.

Pollard runs for seven yards then Lamb catches a pass for 15 more.

On 2nd and 3, Pollard runs for another nine yards to the GB 42 then Prescott is complete to Schultz for 16 yards to the GB 35.

On 3rd and 4 Prescott misses Lamb for a first down.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS TO PACKERS: On 4th down the Cowboys attempted to go for it and the pass was incomplete.

On 3rd and 1 Rodgers hits Lazard for 36 yards to the DAL 20.

Jones runs for five yards but Dallas is called for a facemask moving the Packers to the DAL seven yard line.

FIELD GOAL PACKERS: Crosby is good from 28 yards for the win.

END OF GAME

