In regard to the health of his knee, one source's detailing of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott availability is phrasing it in a colorful and promising way.

Zeke is "light years ahead'' of where he was a week ago, major progress from the knee sprain that has kept him sidelined for the last two games.

At 6-3, third in the NFC East, Elliott has not seen game action since the win over the Detroit Lions three weeks ago. So will the Cowboys play him against the Vikings on Sunday before a quick turnaround against the Giants five days later on Thursday?

From coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday: "If he's ready to play this week, we're going to play him."

From the coach on Thursday: Elliott “had a really good day yesterday. … (Excited) to see how much he does today. He looks good.”

And now, after participating in practice on Friday and Saturday? "Light years ahead.''

This is the first time in his career Elliott has missed two consecutive games due to an injury, a status of which he said succinctly, "This sucks.'' But now he's back, a "bruiser,'' as QB Dak Prescott calls him, our "identity,'' as guard Zack Martin says of him.

Tony Pollard has been dazzling in Elliott's spot, and the Cowboys want that to continue. But the view of owner Jerry Jones, who said this season, "We go as Zeke goes,'' is legit enough. And Zeke is "going'' today at Minnesota.

