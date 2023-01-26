The Cowboys continue to show why they're America's Team, as they drew the most viewers over the weekend.

Every season when the NFL releases its schedule ahead of the start of the regular season it offers fans a chance to see who's getting primetime games and how many they get.

The Dallas Cowboys tend to find themselves with their fair share of primetime games. After all, when you're known as America's team, you're bound to get plenty of the prime time slots.

While some fans complain about how frequently the Cowboys play in those slots, they bring networks massive viewer numbers. This was on full display in their 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Sunday's matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers was the most viewed game of the weekend with 45.7 million viewers, and the second-most watched divisional playoff game on record in NFL history.

The most viewed divisional playoff game also featured the Cowboys, when a record 48.5 million viewers watched their 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 divisional round.

Despite the complaints over the amount of primetime games the Cowboys get, they will continue to get them with the number of viewers they draw. Win or lose, the Cowboys will always be a guaranteed draw and receive as many primetime games as they're allowed.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!