'It (Not Dak) Sucks!' Says Cowboys CeeDee Lamb of Playoff Failure

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has revealed the frustration at seeing the season end on Sunday at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, while offering support to under-fire quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb isn't happy with his season ending on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Lamb, who again proved to be every bit a WR1, catching 10 of his 13 targets for 117 ... but he had no help.

The 19-12 loss will burn for the entire offseason, given Dallas had several chances to put distance between themselves and the 49ers but fluffed every opportunity and Lamb's mood reflected a "what if" type of game.

"It sucks," Lamb said. "Coming up two games short of our goal, you got to take it for what it is and be better next year. Simple as that, I'm tired of saying it, but it is what it is."

Lamb is understandably frustrated. It marks back-to-back seasons in which Dallas has failed in the postseason.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and his turnover problem continued, with him throwing two interceptions in the first half. Lamb gave his reasons for the team's loss, which will undoubtedly raise the collective eyebrow across Cowboys Nation.

"They won the turnover battle," Lamb said. "You can't really, in this type of situation [the playoffs], turnovers matter, no matter how you put it, we didn't score enough points."

Yikes.

Now, some see that as a shot at his quarterback. But the receiver has supported Dak throughout the season, as he was tied for the league in interceptions.

But is all the criticism being thrown at Prescott warranted?

"He's going to get criticized regardless, no matter how he played," Lamb said. "Unless he throws zero interceptions. If he had thrown zero interceptions, everybody would have been on his coattails. Just because he threw picks, everyone's going to be on him."

Lamb makes a good point. After the blowout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the world was Prescott's oyster.

As of now, it isn't.

Such has been the response to Dak's poor showing that many want Jerry Jones to move on from the former Mississippi State quarterback.

As for Lamb, he remains steadfast in his support of Prescott.

"He plays for the Dallas Cowboys, he's No. 4, he's our starting quarterback," Lamb said. "I'm with my boy. He knows that. We gonna work."

After back-to-back 12-win seasons, many are still calling this year a failure. Given that winning in the NFL is hard enough, but winning in the playoffs is where every player makes their name.

But for Lamb, who had a career year in the regular season, he had a pointed answer when asked if the season could be labeled a success.

"Most definitely, we had a good season, [but] enough of that, we gotta show up in the playoffs," Lamb said.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!