The Buffalo Bills might not be able to keep linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. How would he fit with the Dallas Cowboys via free agency?

The Dallas Cowboys fan, to even think of what's about to follow, might best look at this as a "continuation of a series'' ... stories CowboysSI.com has recently written about spring of 2023 talent acquisition that would require a change in salary-cap philosophy.

It asks, in short, for the Cowboys to "shoot their shot'' in terms of spending, with much less concern than presently exists as it regards "paying the piper'' in the future.

Which brings us to coverage that "links'' Dallas to Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

How would he fit with the Cowboys via free agency?

According to Spotrac’s value estimator, Edmunds is about to get a four-year, $44 million deal from somebody. And according to Bleacher Report, the Cowboys could be that "somebody.''

Edmunds, to his credit, is just 24, has made two Pro Bowls already, and is a tackling machine in Buffalo. And word is the Bills might have a tough time budgeting him in.

“We’re going to have to be creative,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said.

The same applies to Dallas.

Last year, the Cowboys got lucky in this spot. They assumed they would lose Leighton Vander Esch via free agency. He nearly got an $8 million APY deal in Pittsburgh; it fell through, leaving Dallas to sign him for one year and $2 million.

Barring a change in philosophy - the sort of change that Dallas did consider a year ago when it made a $14 million APY offer to Von Miller (who eventually went to the Bills) - the Cowboys aren't spending $11 million for a player they don't know.

They'll go back to Vander Esch first. ... and try to keep their 12-5 roster afloat. Meanwhile, we'll continue to argue that while Edmunds might not be the right answer, a Von Miller-level alteration in cap-planning that would free Dallas to at least consider players like Jalen Ramsey and DeAndre Hopkins can reap big rewards. ...

If Cowboys management has big-enough "brass ones.''

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!