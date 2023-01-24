The Dallas Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb ... but is it time to make a concerted effort for another star receiver like DeAndre Hopkins?

The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round at Levi's Stadium brought to light why receiver CeeDee Lamb needs help.

But where can that help come from? One answer is potentially in the form of Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The veteran receiver is reportedly being discussed as being put up for trade. If that is the case, then owner Jerry Jones and his front office would be wise to pick up that phone.

In nine games, Hopkins totaled 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns with an offense that was without Kyler Murray. In six of his nine games, Hopkins had seven or more receptions as the Cardinals tried to get their star man involved.

Cowboys, take note.

The reason why this Hopkins rumor should now be taken a little more seriously is that over the last two playoff games, it has been "Lamb or bust'' for the Dallas offense.

Lamb continued to build his legacy as a star with No. 88 on his back and being the team's go-to guy on offense. In Santa Clara, Lamb again posted good numbers as he caught 10 passes for 117 yards. That brings his totals for this year's playoffs to 14 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown.

But unfortunately, no one else came with him.

Lamb accounted for 117 of Prescott's 206 yards on Sunday night against the 49ers. That is a big over-reliance on No. 88. After Lamb's 10 targets, the next best was tight end Dalton Schultz with five. ... While Gallup (zero catches), Brown (2 catches, 21 yards), and Hilton (one catch for 15 yards) barely got going.

Looking at the other receivers, the reliance on Lamb becomes telling. In two playoff games T.Y Hilton (three receptions, 38 yards), Michael Gallup (five receptions, 46 yards) and Noah Brown four receptions for 39 yards) simply haven't done enough.

With a player like Hopkins (or even a healthy Odell Beckham Jr.), would either only see the ball a handful of times per game? That is highly doubtful.

After the poor showing against the 49ers in which Dak Prescott threw another two interceptions, the lack of weapons - bonafide, scary weapons - is certainly an issue, with a note: Amari Cooper was given away in trade last offseason.

They might not miss that guy. But they miss that level of guy.

Is Hopkins' nearly $20 million per year price tag enough for Jerry to think twice? After witnessing what he called a "sickening" loss on Sunday, adding Hopkins could be the piece of business that gets Dallas back into the Super Bowl conversation.

