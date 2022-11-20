Odell Beckham Jr. Cowboys vs. Giants Visits: OBJ Sweepstakes - Thanksgiving Winner Takes All?

"I love it when a plan comes together,'' TV's "A-Team'' leader Hannibal Smith used to say. ... and that love and that logic suddenly applies to the OBJ Sweepstakes.

Odell Beckham Jr., who appears to have recovered from his torn ACL suffered during the Super Bowl in February, is now planning free agency visits. Cowboys sources tell us that Dallas has been prepping for a VIP meeting here at The Star, and OBJ has reportedly made plans to see the Cowboys and the NFC East rival New York Giants.

Among the items on the wish list of the free-agent wideout? Super Bowl contention, of course - which, as it happens, is something that can be given further clarity as soon as Thanksgiving, when the 7-2 Giants play at the 6-3 Cowboys.

Winner takes second place in the NFC East ... and winner takes all?

Meanwhile, The New York Post spoke with Beckham's former high school coach Nelson Stewart, who remains close to the player, and who might've tipped the scales for one team.

“If I’m a betting man right now,” Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.''

If it's a matter of "fit" then the Giants might be perfect due to his time spent there. The Cowboys remain in play for the receiver, however, with players going so far as to actively recruit Beckham to Dallas on social media.

The Cowboys believe their are no character issues here, but they do need some added clarity about his health and, of course, about that "$20 million APY'' contract desire for "three or four years.''

But one of the reasons for delays in a deal has been to make time for Beckham to evaluate the interested parties to see who might be in the best playoff shape toward the end of the season. And coincidentally and conveniently, he might just have to watch one game on Thanksgiving to figure that out.