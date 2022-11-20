FRISCO - For almost a month now, the Dallas Cowboys have had genuine interest in jousting with Buffalo and others for the right to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ... and now "America's Team'' is prepared to host OBJ as he reportedly plans to make visits to prospective landing-spot cities between Thanksgiving and the end of November.

Sources have told CowboysSI.com that Beckham's "circle'' (of friends and family, many with regional ties) urged the two-time All-Pro to include Dallas on his wish list - and that as of around October, he indeed did so. At that same time, the Cowboys decided to get serious about the idea of adding the colorful star. And this week, sources tell CowboysSI.com, the club has started to map out plans for what a visit to The Star might look like ...

And, in what represents maybe the greatest obstacle of all, what a contract might look like.

Beckham, who continues to rehab his way back from a knee injury sustained during last season's Rams win in the Super Bowl, has essentially made it clear that the Cowboys are high on his landing spot wish list, along with what seems to be four other teams - the Giants (with a reported visit planned), Bills, Niners and Chiefs.

He also at one point failed to include the Cowboys on a playful social-media list. More recently, though, Dallas legend Michael Irvin indicated that he'd spoken to OBJ and that the two-time All-Pro is "interested'' in the Cowboys.

ESPN is reporting that contract "offers'' are being made; all we know there are is regards Dallas is that COO Stephen Hones has vowed to "roll up our sleeves'' on ideas, including entertaining the possibility of a long-term deal as Beckham has stated that he'd like a "home'' for the next three or four years.

As the Cowboys wait on OBJ's timetable while having convinced themselves that he'd be a high-character addition, they have continued to check in on his health and his recovery from the knee injury, which would be a central part of any visit he makes to team headquarters. And then ... Do they wine-and-dine him? Ask him to take a physical in advance of making a contract offer? Throw on some cleats and run some routes with Dak Prescott?

Those are the issues being mapped out right now inside team headquarters ... with the anticipation that some time in the next 10 days - likely between Thanksgiving and the end of the month - OBJ will be making a high-profile visit.

