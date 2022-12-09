FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' exploration into the idea of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. including some questions about the health of his knee as the star receiver is still currently recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl this past February.

But OBJ's history with that knee includes serious issues that pre-date Dallas' interest and pre-date his latest recovery, NFL reporter Albert Breer of SI reporting that before the Rams signed him last season, they assumed his knee would eventually "explode'' as a result of a 2020 surgery that was "botched.''

Said Breer: "They thought he wouldn't be able to make it through the year without his knee exploding ... Odell Beckham’s 2020 surgery was a mess to the point where the Rams had concerns about signing him last year - feeling like his knee was a ticking time bomb.

"That bomb went off in the Super Bowl.''

How much is this more recent surgery tied to the previous one? That is not fully known. But CowboysSI.com reported last week - well before Beckham's two-day visit to Dallas - that the Cowboys privately viewed his decision to not work out as a "red flag.''

And Breer's reporting suggests there could be a connection between the allegedly "botched'' previous surgery and Beckham's latest rehab.

The Cowboys are continuing to "work on'' contractual ideas with Beckham, who if fully healthy might be able to command $13 to $20 million APY with a long-term contract. OBJ himself has, via Micah Parsons talked of needing five more weeks to rehab; no team has confirmed that timetable.

Sources tell CowboysSI.com that Dallas might try to find "another path'' to a more affordable contract that features incentives to guard against the team's risk.

But "botched'' surgery? "ticking time bomb''? "Exploding knee''? As Breer said, "Hope is the recovery from this one will be cleaner. But there’s a lot to sort through."

