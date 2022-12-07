FRISCO - This is on the verge of being a high-stakes version of "The Telephone Game,'' in which one kid whispers a sentence to the next kid and by the time the sentence circles the room, it takes a completely different form.

But for now, we'l go with it. ...

In the middle of a high-profile free-agent meeting with the Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. took time to have a little fun Monday night, joining Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at the Dallas Mavericks vs. Suns game.

And what was discussed? Among other things, Micah is now saying that OBJ told him that the rehabbing receiver will be ready to play "in five weeks.''

Some takes ...

*That would put OBJ and his knee on course to help the Cowboys (or whomever) in the playoffs.

*That "five weeks'' can be Odell's opinion, rather than the result of a medical analysis.

*OBJ saying this takes the Cowboys off the hook as it regards conspiracy theorists who think Dallas "did him dirty'' by revealing to the media concerns about his health and availability. The Cowboys didn't "leak'' any "lies.''

*If the Cowboys agree with this diagnosis, they can go forward with a contract negotiation - though it'll be a different one than initially planned. ... and it will surely involve the Dallas medical team being deeply involved in the final steps of the player's rehab.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in fact saying the team is "still working on'' ways to bring the two parties together following OBJ's two-day visit to DFW.

Is "five weeks'' a game-changer when it comes to a contract? How much does it alter the contract? Is "five weeks'' even true?

When Jones says the Cowboys are "still working on it,'' the work might be about the contract ... but it also might be about an exploration of the truth. ... a truth that is being shuffled about in conversation and maybe not without bias and agendas.

