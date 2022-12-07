Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I Can Play in 5 Weeks!' - Cowboys Micah Parsons Reveal
FRISCO - This is on the verge of being a high-stakes version of "The Telephone Game,'' in which one kid whispers a sentence to the next kid and by the time the sentence circles the room, it takes a completely different form.
But for now, we'l go with it. ...
In the middle of a high-profile free-agent meeting with the Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. took time to have a little fun Monday night, joining Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at the Dallas Mavericks vs. Suns game.
And what was discussed? Among other things, Micah is now saying that OBJ told him that the rehabbing receiver will be ready to play "in five weeks.''
Some takes ...
*That would put OBJ and his knee on course to help the Cowboys (or whomever) in the playoffs.
*That "five weeks'' can be Odell's opinion, rather than the result of a medical analysis.
*OBJ saying this takes the Cowboys off the hook as it regards conspiracy theorists who think Dallas "did him dirty'' by revealing to the media concerns about his health and availability. The Cowboys didn't "leak'' any "lies.''
Von Miller OUT; Season-Ending Surgery for Bills
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Cowboys Officially Move Tyron Smith; All-Pro Back from Injury
Tyron Smith practicing today inside of his 21-day activation window and playing for the Cowboys against the Houston Texans on Sunday could be, we will suggest, scribbled in pencil.
OBJ No Cowboys Contract Offer - But Jerry Jones Confirms 'Still Working On It'
Jerry Jones and more OBJ ideas? Cowboys owner on Wednesday told reporters at The Star, "We're still working on it.''
*If the Cowboys agree with this diagnosis, they can go forward with a contract negotiation - though it'll be a different one than initially planned. ... and it will surely involve the Dallas medical team being deeply involved in the final steps of the player's rehab.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in fact saying the team is "still working on'' ways to bring the two parties together following OBJ's two-day visit to DFW.
Is "five weeks'' a game-changer when it comes to a contract? How much does it alter the contract? Is "five weeks'' even true?
When Jones says the Cowboys are "still working on it,'' the work might be about the contract ... but it also might be about an exploration of the truth. ... a truth that is being shuffled about in conversation and maybe not without bias and agendas.
