Dallas Cowboys Sign Rookies Jabril Cox & Josh Ball to 4-Year Contracts

Cox and Ball were both selected in the fourth round of the draft and both players are getting the standard four-year deals.

FRISCO.- The business of Dallas Cowboys football moves on Thursday with the official signing of two more rookies from the 2021 NFL Draft class, linebacker Jabril Cox and offensive tackle Josh Ball.

Cox and Ball were both selected in the fourth round of the draft and both players are getting the standard four-year deals.

So far, six of the Cowboys' 11 draft picks are now under contract. That group is made up of fifth-round wide receiver Simi Fehoko, sixth-round defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna, sixth-round defensive back Israel Mukuamu, and seventh-round offensive lineman Matt Farniok. Each of them signed their four-year deals before the start of last week's rookie minicamp here at The Star.

READ MORE: Brett Hundley: The Dallas Cowboys QB Answer To Back Up Dak?

Yet to sign are first-round linebacker Micah Parsons, second-round cornerback Kelvin Joseph, third-round defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, third-round defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, and third-round cornerback Nahshon Wright.

Cox started at North Dakota State and helped them with a trio of FCS national titles. Cox then transferred to LSU in 2020 and became a standout for the Tigers and is now considered by many to be among the “steals” of this draft class. He can be a “cover linebacker” and could help Dallas immediately on special teams.

Ball started at Florida State as a highly-regarded tackle and eventually landed at Marshall, where he was a standout blocker. The Cowboys, believing they’ve done their due diligence on some behavioral questions, think he can win the swing tackle job as a rookie.

READ MORE: Cowboys Sources: The Dak Prescott 'Ramp-Up' Plan For OTAs