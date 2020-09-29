SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys Sign Vet O-Line Starter To Help With 'Duct Tape & Glue'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are continuing their unfortunate theme for the 2020 offensive line - "Duct Tape & Glue'' - with another signing of another offensive tackle, though this one brings to Dallas some credentials as an NFL starter.

Veteran tackle Jordan Mills is being added to the practice squad, bringing with him a resume that includes the fact that the 29-year-old former 2013 fifth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech has started 84 of the 90 games he's appeared in with the Bears, Bills and Cardinals. Of particular note is his two-year stint in Buffalo, when in 2017 and 2018 he started at right tackle for all 16 games in each season.

The 6-5, 316-pounder will begin his second stint with the Cowboys - he was in Dallas briefly during the 2015 season - on the practice squad, which figures to have an opening with defensive tackle Ron'Dell Carter either moving up (to the Dallas varsity) or out (to the Colts). Eventually, though, Mills is a virtual cinch to move to Dallas' 53-man roster, where the Cowboys' offensive line is struggling with health.

The Cowboys are currently are without both of their starting tackles La'el Collins (hip) and Tyron Smith (neck). Collins has been on IR all season and is not coming back any time soon; Smith, who has missed the last two games, will try to work on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's Week 4 visit from Cleveland.

Another vet, Cam Erving, is injured. Dallas flirted with signing vet guard Ron Leary, but the two sides could not agree on a contract. Youngsters Terrence Steele and Brandon Knight have been filling in for Collins and Smith. ... and Mills figures to be in play alongside them eventually.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Cowboys Jerry Rip Dak In Romo Comparison?

The Problem With Trashing Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones For Saying Something That Rips Dak Prescott In Comparison To Tony Romo? Jerry Never Said It

Mike Fisher

by

Mmcclary

Is It Earl Thomas Time Yet? Cowboys Give Another Firm Answer

Is It Earl Thomas Time Yet? Despite Dallas' Struggling Secondary, The Cowboys Brass Gives Another Firm Answer

Mike Fisher

by

mikellie

Earl Thomas Watch: Texans 'On Hold,' Cowboys Jerry 'On Top Of It'

Earl Thomas Watch: The Houston Texans Visit Is 'On Hold,' While In Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He's 'On Top Of It'

Mike Fisher

by

DEFENSE GURU

Cowboys Watch As Texans Bow Out Of Earl Thomas Chase

The Dallas Cowboys Watch As The Houston Texans Bow Out Of Earl Thomas Chase

Mike Fisher

Still 'Must Watch': Cowboys In SI NFL Power Rankings

It's hard to get the sour taste of defeat off the palate, isn't it? SI's NFL Power Rankings, we're afraid, will not help, Dallas Cowboys fans

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Watch As Texans Close In On Earl Thomas

Dallas Cowboys Watch As Houston Texans Close In On Signing 7-Time Pro Bowl Safety Earl Thomas

Mike Fisher

by

TomLaundry

'Glue & Duct Tape': Does Cowboys La'el Collins Need Surgery?

The Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line Is Being Held Together By 'Glue And Duct Tape,' A Source Tells Us, As The Team Says It's Possible La'el Collins Is Facing Surgery

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Defense: Historically Bad & Officially Dirty

After a 38-31 loss at Seattle, the numbers (and the Seahawks) do not lie: the Dallas Cowboys defense is historically bad and officially dirty

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Cowboys Give Away Game In Seattle, Fall to Seahawks 38-31

The Dallas Cowboys found themselves in another wild shootout on Sunday, but mistakes would ultimately doom them in the end, falling to the Seahawks 38-31 in Seattle.

Matt Galatzan

by

Cowboys 4ever

Cowboys MVP Is Aldon Smith; Runner-Up Is ... Nobody

The Dallas Cowboys MVP Is NFL Sack Leader Aldon Smith; The 1-2 Team's Runner-Up Is ... Nobody

Mike Fisher