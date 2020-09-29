Cowboys Sign Vet O-Line Starter To Help With 'Duct Tape & Glue'

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are continuing their unfortunate theme for the 2020 offensive line - "Duct Tape & Glue'' - with another signing of another offensive tackle, though this one brings to Dallas some credentials as an NFL starter.

Veteran tackle Jordan Mills is being added to the practice squad, bringing with him a resume that includes the fact that the 29-year-old former 2013 fifth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech has started 84 of the 90 games he's appeared in with the Bears, Bills and Cardinals. Of particular note is his two-year stint in Buffalo, when in 2017 and 2018 he started at right tackle for all 16 games in each season.

The 6-5, 316-pounder will begin his second stint with the Cowboys - he was in Dallas briefly during the 2015 season - on the practice squad, which figures to have an opening with defensive tackle Ron'Dell Carter either moving up (to the Dallas varsity) or out (to the Colts). Eventually, though, Mills is a virtual cinch to move to Dallas' 53-man roster, where the Cowboys' offensive line is struggling with health.

The Cowboys are currently are without both of their starting tackles La'el Collins (hip) and Tyron Smith (neck). Collins has been on IR all season and is not coming back any time soon; Smith, who has missed the last two games, will try to work on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's Week 4 visit from Cleveland.

Another vet, Cam Erving, is injured. Dallas flirted with signing vet guard Ron Leary, but the two sides could not agree on a contract. Youngsters Terrence Steele and Brandon Knight have been filling in for Collins and Smith. ... and Mills figures to be in play alongside them eventually.