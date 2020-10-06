SI.com
Cowboys Sinking Defense Releases DB Brandon Carr

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense continues to pick through possible solutions and discard what it thinks are the wrong answers, this time with the Tuesday release of 13-year veteran defensive back Brandon Carr.

Dallas also released offensive tackle Alex Light, signed offensive tackle Greg Senat to the active roster off of the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, added offensive tackle William Sweet to the practice squad and revealed that starting center Joe Looney will miss two to three weeks with an MCL sprain.

The offensive-line shuffling is a continuation of a season-long trend for the 1-3 Cowboys. The move in the defensive backfield is one of a few that have involved Carr, who was signed to the practice squad after the team's final cutdown to 53 and then later signed to the active roster. 

However, while the personnel department liked Carr - it believed in his second go-around with the Cowboys he could help at corner and at safety - he and the coaching staff did not particularly mesh. (There were unkind words exchanged; let's put it that way.)

While Dallas spent the first month of the season breaking records for defensive futility, Carr mostly watched from the bench, playing only 21 snaps in the first four games despite the Cowboys' multitude of problems in the secondary.

The Cowboys will continue to juggle as these moves mean a pair of vacancies. They are catching a break at tight end, where Dalton Schultz has a thigh problem but is expected to play Sunday when the New York Giants visit. They might also get secondary help as injured cornerback Anthony Brown is due back soon as he recovers from a rib injury.

