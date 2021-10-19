Cowboys Sources: View of Free Agent Whitney Mercilus

When we tell Cowboys Nation that Dallas isn't going to be a bidder here? Cowboys Nation should not be caught off-guard here.

FRISCO - Whitney Mercilus’ conversation with the Houston Texans upon his release after a decade with the AFC South franchise underscored the business of the NFL, and the veteran pass rusher understood the situation completely as the franchise digs into a rebuilding mode and he seeks to join a Super Bowl contender.

Sources tell us that the Kansas City Chiefs - a perennial contender - are interested in doing business.

Sources tell us the Dallas Cowboys - at 5-1 holding a "We're Kicking Ass'' three-game edge in the NFC East - will not be interested in doing so in this case.

When Mercilus, 31, was informed Monday by Texans general manager Nick Caserio and coach David Culley that the final year of his $54 million contract was being terminated as they go with younger defensive linemen, he wasn’t caught off-guard.

And when we tell Cowboys Nation that Dallas isn't going to be a bidder here? Cowboys Nation should not be caught off-guard here, in part because the Cowboys believe that while Mercilus still has "gas in the tank,'' they have invested in D-line youth and in part because of the coming return from IR of Neville Gallimore and then DeMarcus Lawrence (not to mention Michael Gallup on offense).

Mercilus, from a Texans perspective, gets it.

“It’s a rebuild phase, honestly, implementing new cultures and philosophies, getting who they want, who applies to their system schematically and philosophically as well, too,” Mercilus said. “That’s what I see. ... As far as the adversity they were facing now, they, it gets frustrating just to see. The guys in the locker room, that’s who I feel for the most.

“For me as far as the direction I want to go, it’s definitely being with a team that has a chance to make it to the playoffs and has a chance to make it to the Super Bowl.''

Mercilus has recorded three sacks in six games and two starts, but he was operating off the bench in recent weeks. (The Texans are struggling enough to have needed a recent players-only meeting.)

“Reps started to dwindle, playing more of a reserve role and all that, of course, they want to get younger, cheaper and who doesn’t?” Mercilus said. “The NFL is a business.''

Mercilus restructured his original four-year, $54 million contract during the offseason, creating $4 million in salary cap space by converting $6 million of his $10.5 million salary into a signing bonus. The Texans voided the final years of his contract and he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Mercilus still makes the full $10.5 million he was scheduled to earn.

Mercilus ranks second in Texans franchise history with 57 sacks. He was a second-team All-Pro Associated Press selection in 2016. The Chiefs see the value there. The Cowboys? They are banking on what they already have in-house.

