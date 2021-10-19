Cowboys Plan ‘Hopeful’ Return of WR Gallup

Dallas, entering the NFL bye week, has benefited from spectacular work by Cooper and Lamb and others. Now add another weapon to Prescott’s arsenal?

FRISCO - Our question to Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Monday about the potential return of a trio of injured helpers created a pecking order of sorts …

With Michael Gallup at the top of the list.

Wide receiver Gallup exited the Cowboys’ Week 1 at Tampa Bay with a calf strain that landed him on IR. Without the talented Gallup - who happens to be in a contract year - the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys have since rattled off five straight wins to jump to 5-1.

But that doesn’t mean that top wideouts Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb (part of one of the 10 wildest finishes in franchise history), not to mention Gallup fill-in Ced Wilson, won’t welcome Gallup’s return.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told us he is “hopeful” that Gallup can resume practice as a limited participant during Week 8 workouts leading up to Oct. 31 game at Vikings.

Dallas, entering the NFL bye week, has benefited from spectacular work by Cooper and Lamb and others. Now add another weapon to the arsenal of the not-limping-for-long Prescott?

There can be a payoff here, in more ways than one.

“You’re obviously going to think about it,” Gallup conceded at training camp when asked about his contractual future. “You can’t really do anything about it but go out on the field and do what you’re supposed to do. You’re not going to get that contract if you don’t do what you’re supposed to do on the field first.”

Gallup's return, McCarthy told us, will come before defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (elbow), with DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) coming after that. The Cowboys’ view that “we know we’re for real” could come into even clearer focus when guys like Michael Gallup come off IR.