Bye-Bye Brady? Cowboys' Playoff Win Might Be Legendary QB's Final Game

The Dallas Cowboys did it, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. The 31-14 win was the first time the Cowboys beat Brady in eight games, and it became the franchise's first playoff road win in 30 years.

Despite the Cowboys slaying one of their demons and ending a playoff road losing streak, one of the biggest focuses is on what's next for the 45-year-old quarterback.

“I’m going to go home and get a good night’s sleep, ..." Brady said post-game. "One day at a time.”

Pretty predictable; Brady wouldn't announce his decision immediately following a loss. But... It was how he ended his press conference that has the internet wondering.

"I love this organization," Brady said. "It's a great place to be. Thank you everybody for welcoming me. Just very grateful for the respect and I hope I gave it back to you guys."

As we all know, retiring is nothing new for Brady. He retired after last season's playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams. Just to come out of retirement 40 days later.

But after a frustrating season where the Buccaneers underperformed, backing their way into a playoff spot at 8-9 before being dominated by the Cowboys at home, a game in which Brady didn't play well. Maybe Brady will hang it up.

Or...

He decides he wants another go at winning a Super Bowl and tests the waters in free agency one more time. The legendary quarterback will be an unrestricted free agent if he so chooses to, due to him having a "no tag clause" in his contract, preventing the Bucs from franchise tagging him.

