Cowboys Slay Brady Dragon, Still Face Future Monsters

The Dallas Cowboys finally slayed the Tom Brady dragon, but there is a long road ahead to accomplish their real goals

The Dallas Cowboys had never beaten Tom Brady, sitting at 0-7 lifetime vs. the future Hall of Famer heading into Monday's Wild Card Matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, after a dominant 31-14 Cowboys win at Raymond James Stadium, that dragon has now been slane.

Exactly what Dallas had set out to do from the opening kick.

But, even with the magnitude of taking down the man that many consider the greatest quarterback to ever live if you ask anyone on the Dallas roster, nothing has been accomplished yet.

Yes, it was the first Cowboys playoff win since 2018, and just their fifth since the 1996 Wild Card round vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

It was also their first road playoff win since 1993.

So ya, it's a big deal.

But if the Cowboys really want to get the proverbial monkey off of their back, and accomplish the goals they set out at the beginning of the season, it will start at in Santa Clara against the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

Dallas has not advanced past the divisional round since the Super Bowl XXX winning 1995 season, losing six consecutive tries.

And surely, as will be expected, the detractors will be out in droves for the next week until Mike McCarthy can do something that the last five Cowboys head coaches before have been able to accomplish.

Reach the NFC Championship game, and ultimately, the Super Bowl.

That new quest will start next Sunday at 5:30 pm central time at Levi's Stadium.

