Cowboys O-Line Injuries at Bucs: Jason Peters OUT, Doctors Check Zack Martin

The Dallas Cowboys starting left tackle, Jason Peters, has been ruled out of the team's Wild Card matchup vs. Tamp Bay Buccaneers.

To the surprise of many, the Dallas Cowboys are off to a roaring start in their Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium.

However, that momentum may soon be coming to a halt, after the offensive line suffered a potentially major setback.

Late in the second quarter, starting left tackle Jason Peters was forced to leave the game with a hip injury.

And while he was able to walk off the field under his own power, the veteran has now ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

However, despite the loss of Peters on the drive the Cowboys were able to continue their drive down the field and score a touchdown on a Dak Prescott pass to Dalton Schultz, putting Dallas up 18-0.

Additionally, right guard Zack Martin had doctors checking on his right knee, but is staying in the game.

Peters had recently taken over the starting blindside spot from rookie Tyler Smith, who moved to left guard.

To replace Peters in the lineup, the Cowboys moved Smith into the left tackle spot and inserted backup Connor McGovern at left guard.

Dallas currently leads 18-0 early in the third quarter.

