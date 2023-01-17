Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz got the scoring started in Monday's NFC Wild Card matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dallas Cowboys didn't find the end zone in their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington.

But maybe the pressure, expectations and change of scenery is making all the difference for the Cowboys in Monday's NFC Wild Card matchup with the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium.

Despite it looking like things would be trending toward results similar to that season-opening loss, the Cowboys picked up the pieces from early offensive struggles and capitalized on their third offensive drive. Dak Prescott found tight end Dalton Schultz wide open down the seam for a 22-yard touchdown to cap a seven-play, 80-yard drive.

The Cowboys took a 6-0 lead with the score after kicker Brett Maher missed the extra point.

The pass could serve as a major confidence boost for Prescott, who had struggled against early pass-rush pressure from the Bucs elite defense. But finding Schultz, who has often been tabbed as Prescott's favorite target, might've been what the Dallas quarterback needed.

Despite missing two games due to injury and not playing many snaps in a few others, Schultz had 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!