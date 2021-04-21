Cowboys To Sign Vet CB - After NFL Draft?

FRISCO - Let's call this an "idea'' - albeit a highly logical one: If the Cowboys do not draft a cornerback high in next week's draft ... in the days to follow, they will sign a veteran cornerback.

Whether the Cowboys take a corner at No. 10 next Thursday or they take someone else at another position, in this pass-happy NFL, you can never have enough options at that position.

They can build in the draft or they can build in free agency. While we advocate "both,'' we can see why Dallas, should it take a Patrick Surtain or a Jaycee Horn early on, would then call the position group close to a done deal.

But ...

It’s always nice to have a little bit of veteran presence in your secondary, and the Cowboys currently have young Trevon Diggs, and then Jourdan Lewis (in the slot) and Anthony Brown.

They need help. With the shine of Richard Sherman seemingly losing its luster, there is another name. And while we don't yet have the Cowboys nodding their heads to this (our Mike Fisher has asked ...) we say he’s the perfect fit. Let’s discuss!

