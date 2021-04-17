Alabama CB Surtain To Cowboys In NFL Draft 'A Lock'?

Based off recent reports, it feels as if the Dallas Cowboys could be "certain" on who they'll be drafting at No. 10

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29, they'll be in a prime location to land a top prospect for next season. The hope is with a healthy offseason and little distractions, this will be what's needed for Mike McCarthy to lead Dallas back to the postseason.

At No. 10, there's going to be a player Dallas covets. (We think there might already be a "Final 4.'' See above.) The question is, which is currently the "best option" should all selections be made available?

Our Mike Fisher mocked Surtain to Dallas in the SI mock. (See below.)

According to The Athletic's Ben Standig, multiple executives are "certain" the pick with Alabama's Patrick Surtain II. Yes, Jerry Jones' team could draft an offensive lineman or perhaps a game-changing tight end in Kyle Pitts. Either would be helpful offensively.

Surtain, the polished 6-foot-2 defender with an NFL background, fixes the 23rd-ranked defense in an instant, though. In the report, it seems to be the only thing stopping Dallas from selecting him would be Carolina's infatuation with him at No. 8.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler also mocked Surtain to the Cowboys at No. 10 in his latest seven-round mock draft. And as CowboysSI.com has reported, Dallas legend Michael Irvin has been in his old team's ear, praising the 'Bama corner.

The small additions new coordinator Dan Quinn helped to add in this free agency don't fix all the defensive woes entering 2021. Is Keanu Neal playing a "hybrid'' role going to work? Will Damontae Kazee bounce back as a rangy ball-hawk in coverage?

Dallas retained Jourdan Lewis, but lost Chidobe Awuzie in free agency to the Cincinnati Bengals. Surtain would be an immediate starter opposite former Alabama and 2020 second-round pick Trevon Diggs, with Lewis or Anthony Brown working as the nickel.

Surtain has the size, footwork, speed and length to win as a No. 1 cornerback in the NFL today. Keep in mind the NFC East has added both speed and size with the New York Giants signing Kenny Golladay and Washington add former Panthers' star Curtis Samuel.

Most NFL draft boards also consider Surtain to be the top cornerback in the draft and a top-three defensive player overall. Earlier this week, Patrick Surtain Sr. told ESPN Radio that he sees his son as a "perfect fit" for the Cowboys' defense.

"It's the Seattle old defense," Surtain said. "I know the defensive coordinator, who was in Seattle when they had the Legion of Boom. So I think it's a lot of misconceptions with that defense, about being a man-in-the-zone structure defense.

"That's why I think he's highly coveted, because he's an all-around corner. He can play man. He comes up and can tackle. He can play in the slot if need be. So I think he'll be a perfect fit."

Never put the stamp of approval on anything, but the connections with Dallas and Surtain sure do make it seem like there's a chance he's already getting ready to head to The Star come May and get to work.

