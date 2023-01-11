Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ

The Cardinals have reportedly put receiver DeAndre Hopkins up for trade. Should the Cowboys make a call to Arizona to inquire about the three-time All-Pro?

The Dallas Cowboys wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but after the receiver's inability to work out at The Star, the deal, at least for this season, is off the table.

Now, another star receiver could be on the Cowboys' radar.

Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be put up for trade this offseason.

With the Cowboys' very public courting of Beckham Jr., should owner Jerry Jones’ staff make a call?

Interestingly. Hopkins might be a cheaper option than Beckham Jr. Hopkins is due to make $19.4 million in 2023 while OBJ reportedly wants $20 million a season.

Maybe Hopkins is a trade candidate because he wants more money. But Hopkins doesn't come with the injury baggage that Odell does.

Hopkins' production is still at a high level as well. In his nine games, the receiver had 64 receptions for 717 yards (Beckham Jr. hasn't hit that mark since 2019) and three touchdowns.

And some of this was without Kyler Murray, who suffered an ACL injury against the New England Patriots.

The Dak Prescott-led Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb but could use more … and have no problem paying top dollar for a guy they believes carries his weight.

Will Hopkins try to work his way to a contender? Will Dallas part with the premium price it’ll likely take to get it done?

The Cowboys made a highly publicized call on OBJ. There is even more reason to make another call here.

