The Dallas Cowboys suffered a 26-6 hammering at the hands of the Washington Commanders and CeeDee Lamb knows his team must energize themselves for a win-or-go-home game against Tom Brady's Bucs.

The Dallas Cowboys were outplayed in every facet on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The 26-6 loss was as bad as it gets, and with the looming clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers up next, Dallas needs to straighten itself out.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb knows what is at stake on Monday night in the Wild Card round at Raymond James Stadium. Winor go home. And so, a solution ...

“I feel like we all gotta flip the switch," Lamb said.

Will it be that easy? Lamb said it starts with "understanding that we can’t really lose anymore. Going into next week we know what we gotta do. We know the season is ... at stake.''

For Lamb, the stench of Sunday's effort can't hang around as the team -even with its fine 12-5 record - prepares for the 8-9 Buccaneers.

“Can’t really let it linger," Lamb said. “Let whatever happens today, move on, kind of treat it like a win. If we won, the same thing, you gotta leave it alone. Just move on next week.''

Dallas being better in Tampa starts with Dak Prescott and the offense. And if there is a "switch'' to be "flipped''? Monday night would be the exact right time.

