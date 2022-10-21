Cowboys Trade Ideas with 'Fire-Sale' Panthers: 2 Star D-Linemen

The Carolina Panthers are refusing to call it a "fire sale.''

But it does appear, in the wake of the firing of coach Matt Rhule, the 1-5 Panthers are not refusing to call it a "sale.''

Star running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealt. So has receiver Robbie Anderson.

Next up: Panthers defensive linemen?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that "defensive staples Brian Burns and Derrick Brown have garnered the most trade interest from opposing teams inquiring about Carolina's roster, per sources,'' but adds that it "would take massive offer(s) for Carolina to even consider.''

Pass-rusher Burns would certainly be pricy for any bidder. is another name to watch but could command a first-round draft pick. Would Brown also be costly? Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher is suggesting a pursuit there.

The defensive tackle Brown is, at 6-5 and 320, a run-stopping powerhouse, the former No. 7 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft improving as he goes. And where he started, coming out of Auburn? Our buddy Dane Brugler had Brown ranked as the top defensive tackle of 2020 and the No. 7 overall rated player on his big board, projecting Brown as a potential Pro Bowl player thanks to his “explosive strength, athletic traits and motor.”

To us, that sounds like a building-block player, especially as Brown is still playing on his rookie contract. Meanwhile, the Cowboys do need to decide if they are right in their belief that when it comes to run-stopping, the Dallas big-body guys like Neville Gallimore (6-2, 310) and Quinton Bohanna (6-4, 350) are enough to get the job done.

Coincidentally, Dallas' Week 7 opponent, the Detroit Lions, boast one of the best running games in the NFL - meaning we will get a close-up look at the ability of Gallimore and Bohanna and the Micah Parsons-led defensive effort to clog up the Lions.

Ultimately, we assume the Cowboys lean toward "liking our guys'' and not sacrificing premium picks on a deal for a run-stopper. But, they have until the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline to decide.

