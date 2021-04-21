Cowboys Trade For Another First-Rounder For LB Parsons?

Based off the overall draft value, could the Dallas Cowboys look to trade back up into the first round for Micah Parsons?

When the NCAA allowed players to opt-out due to COVID-19, some felt it could be a foolish move as it relates to a prospect's draft potential. A missed season could have the draft stock of a former bonafide top-10 pick fall outside the first round.

It was a risk Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons was willing to take for his young son, Malcolm.

It also could be one that lands him with the Dallas Cowboys come April 29.

The last time fans saw the 6-3 linebacker take the field was at AT&T Stadium in the 2019 Cotton Bowl. Flying left and right, the Memphis Tigers offensive line could do nothing to contain Parsons as a blitzer.

Brady White could feel the pressure, twice being taken down by the 246-pound defender. Parsons also jarred loose two fumbles, once on a sack and the other on a curl route from Tyce Daniel.

As for the 15-yard touchdown from Garrett Taylor? Credit Parsons for forcing White to let one loose. All and all, he recorded 14 total tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles on the way to being named the Cotton Bowl's defensive MVP.

Now, the status of Parsons is still much of an unknown entering the 2021 NFL Draft. That might be a blessing for Dallas, who is rumored to be interested in adding an off-ball linebacker.

The former Nittany Lion is considered by many to be the top linebacker of the class. More than just a three-down thumper, Parsons adds value off the edge as a blitzer and can be effective when asked to play in man coverage.

Dan Quinn's new defense will be running a similar style to that of Seattle's during the Super Bowl run with the Legion of Boom. Dallas, which could be looking for a third linebacker, might like the pass-rushing ability Parsons to pair with high-tackling machine Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.

Keep in mind also Dallas must decide next month if they will opt-in or out on Vander Esch's fifth-year deal.

During his final season at Happy Valley, 590 of Parsons' 731 snaps came from the base linebacker positions, according to Pro Football Focus. However, when the tight end or running back was flexed to the slot, the sophomore played in 72 (10.2%) of plays in coverage. Off the edge with his hand in the dirt, Parsons also wasn't afraid to blitz as a simple edge rusher.

The 4.39 40-time speed solidified Parsons as a top 10 talent in the class. The question now will be if his character concerns will hamper is draft stock. In 2018, he was involved with a hazing incident among a Penn State player.

If teams are leery of that, his stock will plummet. At that point, would the Cowboys be willing to trade back into the first round? Maybe into the 20's?

Production and needs makes Parsons certainly worthy of being in the conversation for Dallas. Resetting his mind and body, Parsons will have a chance to represent "Linebacker U" as the first linebacker to be taken on Day 1 since LaVar Arrington in 2000.

Arrington landed with NFC East rival Washington. Dallas could garner payback with the PSU alum donning the star for years to come.

Scouting measurables: 6-3, 246 pounds, 31.5-inch arms, 11-inch hands, 4.39-second 40, 34-inch vertical, 19 bench reps

2019 Stats: 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 4.0 forced fumbles

