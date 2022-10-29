FRISCO - Suddenly, it’s not just wild-eyed fans who think the Dallas Cowboys need to trade for a wide receiver.

Now it’s Troy Aikman - the iconic Cowboys Super Bowl-winning quarterback now ESPN’s top analyst - who is going public with the push.

“You better have some offense in today’s NFL if you’re going to win games,” Aikman told TMZ when asked if his old team should look to add a wide receiver by the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. “The way you have offense is you have weapons, and you’ve gotta have more than one or two.”

Dallas’ “one” would be CeeDee Lamb. Dallas’ “two” would be Michael Gallup. They were both involved in the 2021 Dak Prescott-led Cowboys offense that topped the league.

Of course, the roster no longer features Amari Cooper, who fell into disfavor at The Star and was trade-dumped to Cleveland.

“I think when they lost Amari Cooper this past year,” Aikman said, “he was a guy who definitely garnered some attention in coverage and it opened a lot of other things up.”

Aikman didn’t name names to help the 5-2 Cowboys, who are big favorites over Chicago on Sunday. The Texans’ Brandin Cooks? The Steelers’ Chase Claypool? The Panthers’ DJ Moore? The Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy? Or follow the lead of Aikman contemporary Michael Irvin and sign rehabbing free agent Odell Beckham Jr.?

Aikman doesn’t have a name; he’s just got an educated opinion.

A receiver trade, Aikman said, “would help them for sure.”

