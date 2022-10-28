FRISCO - Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggested he could not speak specifically about a certain NFL player because doing so might get Jerry in "hot water.''

It seems that this week, Jones has come to the realization that there is no punishment for talking in public about a free agent. So ...

While the Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver, a free agent named Odell Beckham Jr. keeps thrusting his name into the news.

And now Jerry is thrusting back.

"He made the greatest catch I've seen (with the Giants against Dallas), other than the one Dez (Bryant) made for the (non-)touchdown against Green Bay,'' Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, working himself up for the headline-worthy reveal ...

"Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot."

OK.

We have reported that OBJ has people in his circle who, due to regional connections, would live to see the two-time All-Pro, presently rehabbing from a knee injury, wearing the star. Meanwhile, no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with Dallas.

Such a signing would obviously strengthen the CeeDee Lamb-led receivers room, even if it takes until late November for Beckham to return to the field. It would also of course cost nothing to make the move …

Except for salary, obviously, and the word is that OBJ desires a contract similar to the one Dallas just gave Michael Gallup - meaning, presumably, $13 million APY.

Would that level of commitment - especially if it’s a lengthy one, as Gallup’s deal runs four years - be overly risky for COO Stephen Jones? Or would it represent exactly what Jerry Jones recently said about how he’d pick up the phone for a “Deion Sanders”-type player?

Some Buffalo Bills think OBJ to New York is a done deal. We know that Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs are interested, and we know Aaron Rodgers’ Packers need help. Oh, and the Rams insist they are in the mix, even as Beckham is criticizing their lack of commitment.

In the end, is Jerry really "hinting'' at OBJ to DFW? Or just embracing the headline-worthiness of it all? We lean toward the latter, while still believing Dallas should invest the dime to make the exploratory call.

