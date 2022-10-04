Dallas Zoo: Cowboys 'Lion' Micah Parsons Pushes Trevon Diggs Animal Nickname

Trevon Diggs is an eagle, says Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Huh?

After a 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, does Parsons know something we don't? Did Dallas just trade their All-Pro cornerback to the Philadelphia Eagles, a heated NFC East rival and the last undefeated team (4-0) in the league through four weeks?

While this would certainly be earth-shattering news, don't hold your breath. It's just another one of Parsons' animal metaphors. ... and actually, Parsons mentioned this last year as well ... though if his Cowboys defense is really "Doomsday 4.0,'' more nicknames are about to stick.

This weekend, the Cowboys' "lion" didn't hesitate when asked what animal he'd tab Diggs as after he helped lead a shutdown of the Washington pass attack to the tune of three pass breakups and his 16th career interception.

"He's an eagle," Parsons said postgame. "When he's in the area, nobody (can) fly the way he (does). He's an eagle."

Flying to the football on Sunday helped Diggs become the league's leader in passes defended (nine) headed into the final game of Week 4 on Monday night. Often tabbed as an all-out gambler due to his 11 league-leading interceptions last season, Diggs has added to his pick total while showing he can star as a shutdown corner as well.

But best believe the receiver-turned-cornerback won't be shying away from getting both hands on the ball when he sees an opportunity.

Much like an eagle, Diggs is choosing to be a predator over prey.

“I just feel like the ball comes to me," he said. "It’s one ball, it’s two of us, and one of us gotta end up with it. That’s how I look at it.”

While the lion-hearted Parsons creates havoc and pressure for opposing quarterbacks in the pocket, Diggs is able to sit back and wait for the errant throws that can lead to batted balls or turnovers.

Together, they have spearheaded a defense that is currently third in fewest points allowed per game (15.5) after not surrendering more than 19 points in a game so far this season.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy heaped praise on Diggs, who had two of his three pass deflections come on fourth-down tries by the Commanders. The stops allowed Dallas to regain possession, essentially serving as takeaways.

"You just think of the two big fourth-down plays," he said. "Those are as good as turnovers. I thought Trevon was big tonight, yeah I think he’s kind of picked up where he left off.”

A blessing to the Cowboys defense, Diggs is in Dallas, not Philadelphia. But his "eagle" nickname might catch on all the same, especially if he and the Dallas defense continue to put together championship-winning plays entering arguably the toughest part of the 2022 schedule.

“If we keep going out there and doing that every game we gonna get where we wanna go," Diggs said.

The Cowboys will travel to SoFi Stadium to take on defending champion Los Angeles on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT. ... with lions and eagles clashing with Rams.

