Cowboys Trust: Is Dak Right In Believing in Zeke as No. 1 NFL RB?

DALLAS - There is a lot of anticipation for what the Dallas Cowboys can achieve on offense during the upcoming NFL season. A potential bounce-back campaign from Ezekiel Elliott will prove to be an important factor.

Dak Prescott is a believer. He has faith in Zeke.

But is it "blind faith,'' built on friendship? Or, Cowboys Nation hopes, built on Zeke's impressive offseason work?

"When Zeke's healthy and Zeke's doing his thing,'' Dak said, "he's the best running back in the league.''

The 2020 season was statistically the least effective of Elliott's NFL career. In his 15 appearances, he registered just 979 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 244 carries while totaling six fumbles.

As most NFL players do, Elliott made it a point to work hard in the offseason in hopes of putting together a strong bounce-back season. Doing so with his own running backs coach and with Dak Prescott himself often present has meant the QB is witnessing the work pay off.

"Zeke looks great," Prescott said. "He's in the best shape of his life -- looking fast. Everybody's seen the clips of him working out independently with his running back coach. His cuts, just how explosive he is."

There is still a high degree of confidence that Prescott holds in Elliott's abilities, going as far as calling him the 'best running back in the league' when healthy.

"I'm excited to have a full year with him again and getting him healthy throughout the whole season," Prescott said. "When Zeke's healthy and Zeke's doing his thing, he's the best running back in the league.It's just exciting to see him in the best shape of his life, or [at least the] best shape he's been in the NFL. That's going to be special for us moving forward."

It's natural to expect more from Elliott in his 2021 campaign. As long as Prescott is available for each game, opposing defenses will be forced to hold great respect for the Cowboys' passing attack, which in turn will open things up for Elliott out of the backfield.

With a genuinely dynamic trio of wide receivers, there is only so much a defense can account for. Elliott's impact will be vital in keeping defenses honest to open up big play opportunities for the wideouts.

The short-yardage and red-zone situations remain a pivotal element of Ezekiel Elliott's offerings within the Cowboys' offense. Being in great shape will help him explode to pick up the necessary yardage Dallas needs ... he will just need to ensure the football remains protected.

And, we will argue, he will be buoyed by the confidence his close friend Dak Prescott has in him. It is faith? Blind faith? Or maybe Dak playing psychologist, reminding Ezekiel Elliott just how special he can be?

No matter the motivation for Dak's comments, what the Dallas Cowboys need is for those comments to come true.

