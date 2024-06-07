Dallas Cowboys' Tyler Guyton enthusiastic about current situation for rookie year
The Dallas Cowboys faced a significant challenge this offseason after losing future Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith to free agency.
To address this gap, they selected Tyler Guyton, a left tackle out of Oklahoma, with the No. 29 overall pick in the draft. Guyton recently shared his thoughts on joining the Cowboys and his recent experience.
Tyler Guyton expressed genuine enthusiasm about his situation with the Cowboys. When asked by the Athletic's Jon Machota about practicing in the scorching Texas heat during minicamp, Guyton responded, “I f—ing love it. That’s football, man. That’s the game you signed up for.”
His work ethic and passion for the game are evident, and he sees the challenge as an opportunity to grow.
Despite the heat, Guyton acknowledges that the transition to the NFL has changed from what he expected. As a rookie left tackle, he’s focused on refining his technique and improving as a run blocker. The learning curve has been fun and challenging, but Guyton feels more in shape than ever.
Joining the Cowboys has been a dream come true for Guyton, a Texas native. He’s building relationships with veteran players he once looked up to, earning their respect as a teammate.
Observing their process and commitment to excellence has motivated him to perform at a high level.
With six weeks until training camp, Guyton plans to continue working out with offensive line expert Duke Manyweather. He aims to follow in the footsteps of the veterans and contribute to the team’s success.
The Cowboys’ offensive line room has welcomed him with open arms, creating an ideal environment for his development.
Drafted to replace eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith, Guyton faces high expectations. Although he hasn’t had all the first-team reps during open practices, he’s determined to earn his spot. Guyton’s positive attitude and commitment make him an exciting addition to this team as the Cowboys prepare for the upcoming season.